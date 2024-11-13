7th META Cinema Forum celebrates Content Diversity and Next-Gen Cinema Innovations

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: The 7th META Cinema Forum, co-located with Mall Development Forum concluded its second day with powerful discussions on the cinema industry’s evolving landscape, focusing on diverse content, cutting-edge technology, and impactful marketing strategies.

The day began with an in-depth panel on Content Diversification, where industry experts explored the rising demand for varied programming that resonates with Middle Eastern audiences. This session underscored the collaborative efforts between studios, distributors, and content creators in delivering films that captivate regional audiences.

In a Fireside Chat, Toby Tennant, Senior Vice President at Warner Bros., shared insights on how Hollywood can support and benefit from MENA’s burgeoning box office, reflecting the region’s appetite for diverse storytelling and premium theatrical experiences. Engagement strategies also took center stage with sessions on Enhanced Concessions and Successful Marketing, focusing on innovations in food, beverage, and personalized audience targeting.

The final day of the forum concluded with exclusive screenings and studio presentations, providing attendees a glimpse into the next big releases and strategies set to redefine the region’s cinema landscape.





MENAFN13112024004784010902ID1108881658