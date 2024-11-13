OIC Strongly Condemns Israeli Finance Minister’s Racist Remarks on West Bank Sovereignty

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 12 November, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the racist statements of the so-called extremist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in which he asserted that he ‘issued instructions to impose sovereignty on the West Bank’. The OIC emphasizes that the Israeli occupation and its policies of aggression, settlement, displacement, annexation, destruction, and ethnic cleansing are illegal and invalid under international law.

The organization also warned of the seriousness of the continuous incitement and organized terrorism practiced by Israeli occupation leaders and extremist settlers against the Palestinian people, their land, and holy sites.

The OIC calls upon the international community to recognize the State of Palestine and support its full membership in the United Nations. It further calls for decisive action to end Israel’s illegal occupation and settlements in Palestinian territories, in line with the two-state solution, international law, the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the illegality of the Israeli occupation, and relevant UN General Assembly resolutions.











MENAFN13112024005338014459ID1108881629