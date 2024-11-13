Xpro Dielectric Films begins construction of its 1st global manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 13 November 2024: Xpro Dielectric Films, a subsidiary of Xpro India Limited and part of the prestigious Birla conglomerate, recently held the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art dielectric films facility, marking the start of construction at Al Ghail Free Zone, located within the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).



The new facility, which represents an initial of over AED 100 million, is the first global manufacturing unit under Xpro India Limited’s expansion strategy. With operations expected to begin in 2025, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 4,500 tonnes of high-quality dielectric films, catering to markets in the USA, Europe, and the Far East.



Xpro India Limited Chairman Sidharth Birla expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are proud to be part of the growing industrial development in Ras Al Khaimah under the dynamic vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. We are encouraged by the long-term vision of our national leaders for multiplying economic engagements between India and the UAE. I am also confident our team will spare no effort in creating an iconic presence in the global dielectric films industry.” Reflecting on the supportive business environment RAKEZ offers, he added, “We received comprehensive assistance from the RAKEZ team, local authorities, global equipment suppliers, and local engineering and construction partners, ensuring a smooth set-up process.”



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We, at RAKEZ, congratulate Xpro Dielectric Films on this significant milestone. The initiation of this facility reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic position as a preferred hub for global manufacturing innovations. RAKEZ is committed to supporting the company throughout its development journey, ensuring it leverages the full potential of our dynamic economic zone for global market access and sustained growth.”



Expected to create approximately 80 new jobs, the project underscores Xpro’s long-term commitment to economic development in Ras Al Khaimah with plans for future expansions. This venture not only bolsters Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a prime location for global manufacturers but also demonstrates RAKEZ's active role in supporting industrial growth and innovation. The economic zone is a to nearly 6,000 Indian-origin companies, including prominent giants like Motherson Sumi, Dabur, and Ashok Leyland, which leverage the emirate's strategic position to access the expanding Middle Eastern markets.



