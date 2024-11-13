Giuseppe Bonifati stars in Martin Scorsese's new TV series, The Saints, and in the Divine Comedy. "I Love Ambivalent Characters"

(MENAFN- TransMedia Group) Artist Giuseppe Bonifati is a member of the cast of the new docudrama series Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. The eight-episode series boldly explores iconic figures from religious history, dedicating an episode to St. Francis of Assisi, with Bonifati portraying Brother Elias of Cortona. The first four episodes will debut on November 17 on FOX Nation, with the episode on St. Francis scheduled for release in May 2025. "The experience on the set of The Saints was truly meaningful," Bonifati states. "I had the opportunity to work with the best creative team in the business, including the most passionate and experienced actors and professionals. I played Brother Elias, St. Francis's complex and fascinating companion. I was thrilled to be part of this story, which allowed me to explore the ambivalence of a figure who left a profound mark on Franciscan history, with intense and captivating moments during filming. Each episode focuses on a single saint, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene, Moses the Black, Sebastian, and Maximilian Kolbe. These extraordinary figures are showcased in their acts of kindness, altruism, and sacrifice.

This collaboration marks a new step for Bonifati, further enriching his artistic journey with world cinema masters following Ridley Scott, with whom he worked on All the Money in the World, and Michael Mann, in whose film Ferrari he appeared. He has made a significant impact on international cinematic storytelling. He also starred in the BBC US series with Tom Hollander.

A prominent figure in the international performing arts scene, Bonifati is experiencing a season of intense creative activity, with projects that boldly explore themes of identity and transformation. His recent works include Purgatorio - I sette peccati capitali. "The trilogy on Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso is a reinterpretation for a contemporary audience," Bonifati states. Each canto and scene is translated into a modern, performative key, maintaining the depth of Dante's themes while adapting them for audiences less familiar with the work. This project boldly creates a dialogue between past and present, where each canto becomes an immersive experience of total theater, directly involving the audience in three iconic locations in Copenhagen.

The performance follows Ed Elli A Me (2021), a speed-date experience in Dante's Inferno set in Copenhagen's old university library. The University, the City Council, the Italian Cultural Institute, and CISPA made both performances possible. They drew an extraordinary crowd for Culture Night. The final chapter, dedicated to Paradiso, is already in the works and will be staged next year in a new, iconic location in the Danish capital.

His latest production, L'Ultimo Colpo (The Last Blow), is a bold project marking Bonifati's artistic return to Italy. This production is inspired by the myth of the accabadora and centered on the theme of euthanasia. It is based on an original script. The story depicts an Amish family gathered in a cemetery around the body of a son who took his life over lost love. Before he leaves us entirely, the protagonist confronts unresolved issues, which help him process his grief and clarify his true family bonds.

Fifteen years of continuous activity. In 2025, Giuseppe Bonifati's DOO Performing Arts Group will celebrate fifteen years of unbroken activity. This international company has distinguished itself with innovative exploration in the performing arts. A French critic aptly described his work as "Theater of Otherness," inspired by the philosopher Emmanuel Levinas. Since 2010, Bonifati has written, directed, and produced over 30 works in 30 countries, supported by the most prestigious partners and institutions in the industry. In 2021, Bonifati co-founded Det Flyvende Teater with Linda Sugataghy. This is the world's first theater housed in an international airport, in Billund, Denmark. Bonifati and Sugataghy continue to create unique artistic experiences that invite audiences to reflect on issues of great contemporary and human relevance.





MENAFN13112024003988003099ID1108881620