Wichita, Kansas Says Aloha To New Hawaiian Bros Location

Hawaiian

Bros' Franchisee, Ohana Restaurant Group, Answers Demand for More Kansas Restaurant Locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros

is debuting its first island-inspired franchise location in Wichita, Kan. This will be the second Hawaiian Bros restaurant opened by Ohana Restaurant Group under their recent franchisee agreement.

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at its new location in Wichita, Kan. (1360 N Greenwich Rd.) on Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the Wichita, Kan. location will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.



Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP event on Saturday, November 16 from 11am–2pm and 5pm–8pm. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

"It's so exciting to expand as our island-inspired dishes have been growing in popularity across the great state of Kansas," said Zach Fugate, Owner of Ohana Restaurant Group. "We've been eager to open this location and bring our unique cuisine to Wichita and, next month, we will continue this momentum with our next Kansas location in Manhattan."

This location will also feature two new Hawaiian Bros menu items.



The

Keiki Meal: A kid's meal that includes a kid's portioned Huli Huli Chicken, rice, pineapple, a 12 oz beverage, a mini Dole Soft Serve® and a sticker.

Wraps: Your favorite sweet and savory Hawaiian

Bros flavors bundled into a wheat wrap including Pacific Island Wrap, Huli Huli Wrap and Molokai Mac Wrap.

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Void of freezers, fryers, or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "mahalo" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 60 restaurants serving the Aloha

spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report

of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List

of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros

