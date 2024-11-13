BCT-Bank Of Charles Town Named A Best Bank To Work For For A Fifth Time By American Banker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) - BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, has been named a "2024 Best Banks to Work For." BCT has been selected five of the last six years for this honor.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker .

BCT selected a "Best Bank to Work For" for fifth time in six years.

In addition to researching each bank's overall story, American Banker surveys employees with in-depth questions to provide significant data about employee engagement. Banks making the list tend to prioritize engaged leaders, a strong corporate culture, job training and advancement and a feeling of belonging within the organization. Generous employee benefits, such as paid time off to volunteer and regular employee appreciation events, were also key, as was making time to have fun as a group.

"We are extremely proud of being selected a Best Bank to Work For, again," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Our leadership teams work hard to create a top-of-class employee experience. Having employees continue to validate our approach is extremely gratifying. Moreover, their survey feedback provides valuable intelligence about how to continue making BCT a great place to build a career."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. Those who made the ranking this year ranged in size from 52 to 5,200.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $871 million in assets as of September 30, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus

another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. The Bank provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider.

BCT was voted Winner in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. Additionally, BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024

Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Financial Planning, and Loan Services. In 2023,

American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. In five of the last six years, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at

