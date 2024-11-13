LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Financial Results And Provides Business Update For The Third Quarter Of 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the“Company”), a and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial highlights



Held 142.3 on September 30, 2024, Valued at Approximately $12.4 Million Based on Recent Price of $87,000 Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of digital mining revenues showed substantial improvement versus the prior year quarter.



CEO commentary

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, remarked, "Following the April halving event, we initiated a vertical integration strategy, focusing on locations with low-cost power and strong expansion potential. We are committed to identifying cost-effective sites that will enable the Company to drive growth and increase shareholder value. Additionally, we are excited to see Bitcoin recently reach an all-time high above $87,000-a milestone that reinforces our strategy of mining and holding Bitcoin as the price approaches the industry's target of over $100,000 by 2025."

Strategic Developments



Vertical Integration Strategy: Following the halving event, the Company transitioned from an infrastructure-light approach to a vertical integration strategy. This shift, strategically coordinated with the expiration of hosting contracts, allowed the Company to secure lower-cost power sources ($0.3 - 0.5 cents per MW) and relocate miners to more cost-effective operations and expansion opportunities. This resulted in substantial improvement in our digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of digital mining revenues as compared to the prior year quarter. Leadership Appointment: Ryan Duran has been named president of the Company's US Digital Mining and Hosting Co LLC, a subsidiary. Duran will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction and optimizing operational efficiency, positioning LM Funding at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency mining industry.

Ryan Duran, President of USDM, stated, "I look forward to driving our vertical integration strategy as we acquire cost-effective sites to lower our operating costs."

Quarterly Operational Highlights – Three Months ended September 30, 2024



Bitcoin Mining: Mined 18.5 Bitcoins in Q3 2024, generating approximately $1.1 million in revenue at an average Bitcoin price of $60,870.

Bitcoin Holdings: As of September 30, 2024, the Company held 142.3 Bitcoins valued at approximately $12.4 million based on a price of $87,000 on November 11, 2024.

Revenue Impact: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $1.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the same period last year, primarily due to the anticipated effects of the April 2024 Bitcoin halving event and the transition of our mining machines to a new hosting site. Net Loss: The net loss for the third quarter was $4.8 million compared to a net loss of $4.7 million for the comparable quarter in 2023.

Quarterly Financial Highlights - Three Months ended September 30, 2024



Revenue: Digital mining revenue decreased to $1.1 million in Q3 2024 from $3.3 million in Q3 2023, despite an increase in Bitcoin prices, due to reduced mined volume arising from the April halving event and the repositioning of miners during the quarter.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses decreased to $5.7 million from $6.6 million year-on-year, due primarily to a decrease in digital mining costs in Bitcoin fair value offset in part by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs. Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of digital mining revenues showed substantial improvement versus the prior year quarter.

Net Loss: LM Funding reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $6.4 million, factoring in $1.7 million of deemed dividends resulting from warrant repricing and a $0.3 million unrealized loss on securities, compared to a $4.4 million loss in the prior year. Core EBITDA: Core EBITDA loss was $1.6 million in Q3 2024 from $0.6 million in Q3 2023, although positive Core EBITDA for nine months of 2024 increased to $0.6 million due to expanded Bitcoin operations. (Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss can be found below).

CFO commentary

Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding, stated, "We closed the quarter with approximately $14.9 million in cash and Bitcoin. With the recent rapid increase in BTC prices above $87,000, we continue to be very optimistic about the financial prospects of Bitcoin and our business outlook."

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, November 13, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 424451. A webcast of the call may be accessed at or on the investor relations section of the company's website, .

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at through November 13, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 27, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 51557.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) and its subsidiaries are a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,” and“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at . These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

