Rezolve Ai To Participate In 13Th Annual ROTH Technology Conference November 19-20, 2024
Date
11/13/2024 8:31:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leader in artificial intelligence solutions for retail and eCommerce, today announced that Daniel Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, will participate in the 13th Annual Roth technology conference being held November 19 - 20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Rezolve Ai's management will conduct one-on-one meetings on both days.
For more information about the Roth Technology Conference or to schedule a meeting with Rezolve Ai's management, contact your Roth representative or visit
About Rezolve AI:
Rezolve AI is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement and driving growth through innovative technology. For more information, visit .
Media Contacts:
Rezolve AI
Urmee Khan
Global Head of Communications
...
+44 7576 094 040
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108881566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.