Steelhead Productions Celebrates New Las Vegas Facility Grand Opening, Marking Industry Recovery And Growth

Steelhead Productions Celebrates Opening of new Las Vegas facility.

Exhibit agency unveils expanded facility, highlighting community impact and sustainable growth.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steelhead Productions , a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas on November 7, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and the events industry's strong recovery. The event welcomed industry leaders, clients, and community partners for an evening of connection and innovation.

"This celebration represents more than just a new facility – it's a testament to our industry's resilience," said Rhiannon Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer at Steelhead Productions. "It's not lost on anybody how hard the trade show and events industry was hit during COVID. To have our industry rebound from that and then companies not just recover, but recover and grow, is something that should be celebrated by everybody who witnessed and experienced the hardships of 2020 and 2021."

The grand opening featured an engaging keynote by award-winning leadership expert Renie Cavallari on "Awaken Your Potential and Dump the HEADTRASH," alongside facility tours showcasing Steelhead's innovative workspace and sustainable event solutions. The evening highlighted Steelhead's industry contributions and its deep commitment to the Las Vegas community through the Give Happy Committee and Give Happy Foundation initiatives.

This expansion marks Steelhead's third facility in Las Vegas, reflecting the company's continuous growth and dedication to supporting event planners with cutting-edge solutions. The new location features interactive design spaces and advanced production capabilities, reinforcing Steelhead's position as an industry leader in event production.

"We want Steelhead to be known not just in the industry as a hub of great contribution but as a significant contributor to our Las Vegas community at large," added Sean Combs, Steelhead's CEO. "This new facility, with its expanded footprint and growing team, represents our commitment to being a place where good work happens and good people enjoy coming to work."

The evening featured networking opportunities, guided facility tours, and activities designed to foster connection and celebrate the company's expanding impact in both the trade show industry and the Las Vegas community. Check out the exciting event footage here.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

