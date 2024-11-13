Formula 1: George Russell Reflects On 'Special' Brazil GP On Second Anniversary Of First Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Two years on from that career-changing day in Sao Paulo, when the Brit won his first ever Formula One race, George Russell reflected on how 17 years of hard work and dedication culminated at Interlagos, and why November 13, 2022 laid the foundations for a new chapter in his career.

“It was such a special day, crossing the line in first position having dreamt of that moment ever since I was a kid, especially after a tough season. There was so much effort that had gone into turning that season around, so it was good to get a real sense of belief back into everyone," Russell told the Mercedes media team.

Win number one for George was a particularly significant one for the team, as he became the first driver to win a Grand Prix for Mercedes having come through our team Junior Programme.“Having been with the team since my junior days and travelled around all those races as a reserve driver – being able to achieve victory for everybody who had contributed was really special," he added.

Despite being emotional himself after the race, the reaction of those around him in the immediate aftermath of the biggest moment of his career to date was not lost on George.

“I will always remember seeing Ricci [Musconi, George's Race Engineer for 2022] crying with emotion afterwards. That meant so much to me because he was someone who had won so many races, and championships, yet my victory meant so much to him, and the rest of the team. That is what will stick with me the longest.”

While life-changing moments in time often teach a person about who they truly are, for George, Sao Paulo 2022 was more a confirmation of the belief he had always had in himself.

“I never doubted myself that I would be able to achieve a victory, so I would not say I learned anything specifically about myself. I had a strong season, on the same level as Lewis – a great driver with 100+ victories to his name. In a different era I knew there was no reason why I could not be fighting for World Championships," said George.

Next year will see George play the role of the more experienced driver in Mercedes for the first time in his career, as 18-year-old F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli comes on board for 2025.“If the opportunity arises again next season I am sure we can be successful again, and because Kimi is a great driver there is no reason he should not be right up there with me in the same way I was right up there with Lewis in the beginning," he concluded.