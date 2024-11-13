Mark Karns Joins Ingredion As VP Corporate Development And M&A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Karns as vice president, corporate development and M&A, effective December 2, 2024. Karns will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.

Karns' role will lead a combined corporate strategy and M&A function to align and optimize Ingredion's strategic growth agenda while driving the execution of M&A projects across the company.

“Mark is an experienced leader who has driven enterprise-wide impacts through a unique blend of M&A, capital markets and consulting experiences, having held roles in corporate development, investment banking, private equity and strategy consulting. He has a proven track record in the valuation and execution of transactions across multiple consumer sectors, including food and beverage, home appliances, outdoor recreation and apparel,” said Zallie.

“I'm excited to bring my knowledge and experience to help drive growth at Ingredion working closely with the Company's leadership and the combined strategy and M&A teams. I look forward to helping deliver on our winning aspiration to be recognized as the go-to-provider for texture and healthful solutions that 'make healthy taste better,'” said Karns.

Karns joins Ingredion from Whirlpool Corporation, where he served as the global head of mergers and acquisitions, focusing on the development and execution of the company's portfolio transformation strategies. Prior to Whirlpool, Karns served as a director in the global consumer investment banking group at Baird, where he executed more than 60 M&A and financing transactions during his nine years with the firm. He also previously worked in strategy consulting at Boston Consulting Group, and in private equity at Goense Bounds & Partners.

Karns holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree, with distinction, from the University of Virginia.

ABOUT Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2023 annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242, ...

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323, ...