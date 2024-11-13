Avadel Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare conference on Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30 a.m. GMT / 2:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel's Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com , for 90 days following the conference.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel's commercial product, LUMRYZTM, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients 7 years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit .
