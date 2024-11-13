Dayforce Introduces Dayforce Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Dayforce offering to help consolidate and automate communications, simplifying connection with past, present, and future talent

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today introduced Dayforce® Communications, a new way for organizations to optimize communications throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Dayforce Communications will provide HR teams with a unified way to communicate with past, present, and future talent across any – all within the Dayforce platform.

The announcement was made at the company's flagship customer conference, Dayforce Discover , being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are discovering how to unlock their people potential, operate with confidence, and realize value through the all-in-one Dayforce platform. Anchored in the company's brand promise, Makes Work Life Better, the conference ignites the power of the Dayforce community to discover what's possible.

HR teams are burdened by the manual creation of communications with candidates, employees, and alumni talent. Many legacy communication tools in the market serve niche purposes, requiring companies to repopulate written materials to each platform and hold multiple, costly licenses for disparate systems.

By contrast, Dayforce Communications caters to the full employee journey by enabling smooth, scalable multi-channel communications. For example, customers can create engagement-building communities and peer-to-peer chats, notify frontline workers about annual performance via AI-enhanced Dayforce Hub messaging, or alert prospective employees about upcoming job fairs via email. It will empower Dayforce customers to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time, while helping streamline work, reduce time spent, and lower system ownership costs.

“The nature of today's workforce accelerated the need for efficient, effective, and secure communication across the entire employee lifecycle,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, Dayforce, Inc.“By using an AI-enhanced approach, Dayforce Communications will fill that need by helping streamline and automate a crucial yet time-consuming process, expanding on the Dayforce promise to deliver simplicity at scale.”

Dayforce Communications will benefit companies across all sectors and sizes, especially frontline industries as they often face more challenges communicating in deskless workplaces where mobile devices outnumber computers. According to Dayforce research , nearly four in ten surveyed frontline workers cannot communicate with their team through a dedicated work app and 23% do not have a central place to get information about what is happening in the company. Reaching employees where they are is essential for driving engagement, retention, and productivity. Dayforce Communications will help ensure communication is equitable and accessible by providing a centralized, easy way to share information with a high volume of people.

Dayforce Communications will be available to Dayforce customers starting in 2025.

Additional Information



Read the press release, “Dayforce Announces Dayforce AI Agents”

Read the press release, “Dayforce Announces Dayforce Strategic Workforce Planning”

Read the press release, “Dayforce Elevates Partner Experience with Enhanced Dayforce Partner Network” Read the press release, “15th Annual Dayforce Pulse of Talent Report: Leaders Face Balancing Act Between Culture and the Need for Efficiency and Agility”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the impact of the availability of Dayforce Communications to companies of different sizes and across sectors, and our expectations, hopes, intentions, or strategies regarding the future or functionalities of Dayforce Communications are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”,“Forward-Looking Statements”,“Risk Factors”, and other sections of Dayforce's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on our website and are available from us without charge.

Media Contact

Allison Hacker

+1 425-785-8276

...