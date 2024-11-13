Annatto Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 368.51 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.9% S&S Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SNS INSIDERAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Annatto Market was valued at USD 239.59 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 368.51 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The annatto market is growing due to an increase in demand for natural food colorants among consumers, especially as they favor clean-label & organic products. Due to its natural origin, Annatto has become a safer and healthier alternative to synthetic dyes. Moreover, its application in different food and beverage products, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals has increased.Get a Sample of Annatto Market Report @Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Annatto Demand for Natural Food Colorants and Organic Cosmetics GrowthThe rising health concerns for the adoption of synthetic dyes have spurred the market demand for natural food colorants. With a rise in the need for organic and natural food items, Annatto an artificial colorant available from seeds whose origin label for these red/orange colors is likely to increase. In this way, annatto is available to replace synthetic food colors in margarine, butter, cheese, processed meats, and also beverages, and other packaged food items to fulfill the growing demand for healthier substitutes.The rise in the organic and plant-based sectors has intrigued consumers to take more interest in natural ingredients for skin care and cosmetics. The increased consumer needs for chemical-free and organic goods have also led to increasing use of Annatto in cosmetics like lipsticks, blushers, and eye shadows thus driving the market growth.Emulsified Annatto Leads Market While Solvent Extraction and Cosmetics Drive Future GrowthBy Type: In 2023, Emulsified Annatto accounted for the largest share owing to its versatility and ease of incorporation into food and cosmetic products. Annatto in emulsified forms is more stable for use in liquid or semi-liquid formulations, which is ideal for applications in the food industry (beverages, sauces, dairy products) and also cosmetics (lipsticks, creams).Solvent Extraction is projected to be the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024-2032 level as it provides an efficient extraction process that yields high-purity Annatto and collects a minimal loss of the active ingredient. Solvent extraction methods are not only scalable but also economical which attracts manufacturers with the increasing natural colorants market.By Application: The Food & Beverage segment accounted for the majority market share in 2023, on account of the rampant utilization of Annatto as a naturally extracted colorant incorporated in several food products such as cheese, margarine & butter, snacks, and beverages.The cosmetic industry is projected to be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2032 indicating this shift of preference among consumers towards more organic/natural associated ingredients or compounds that are found in skincare and cosmetics by type. The growing use of annatto in various cosmetic products, like lipsticks, blushers, and eyeshadows with a safe, non-chemical colorant is enhancing the growth of this market.By Type.Solvent Extraction.Aqueous Extraction.Emulsified AnnattoBy Application.Food & Beverage.Fabric Industry.Cosmetic Industry.OtherDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Annatto Market, Inquire now @North America Leads Annatto Market Growth while Asia Pacific Shows Strong Future PotentialNorth America held the Annatto largest market share in 2023, on account of the strong food and beverage industry region that prefers natural colorants as opposed to synthetic ones. It has a developed set of regulatory regulations that promote the adoption of clean-label products, comprising natural and organic ingredients such as Annatto. Moreover, an increasing number of consumers in North America are considerably more health-conscious than ever before which in turn is giving rise to a trend that promotes chemical-free plant-based products from all segments including food, drinks, and cosmetics.Asia Pacific, Annatto market is estimated to grow throughout the forecast period with its fastest-growing CAGR from 2024-2032, the region is undergoing rapid industrialization which is growing its food processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Emerging population-rich countries, especially China and India with their new-found middle class turn out to be natural product consumers. In 2023, Sun Chemicals debuted its SunPrizma color-travel range and Reflecks Dimensions Platinum G13CD at in-cosmetics Global. The company also introduced SunPuro Naturals, a new line of plant-based colorants and functional compounds. This collection includes ethically sourced annatto-derived orange-red shades, traceable green chlorophyll, upcycled black from coconut shell waste, and a milky opacifier from responsibly sourced milk.  

