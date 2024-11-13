(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) integrated facility management (IFM) market has experienced steady growth, primarily driven by developing economies. While mature markets have shown slower progress, the overall trend is positive.

Strong regulatory support, particularly from the public sector, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency have fueled IFM adoption. However, several factors have hindered market development, including conservative end-user mindsets, a lack of clear guidelines, and a shortage of skilled personnel. In addition, the region's preference for single services, coupled with the reluctance of incumbent providers to invest in technology, has slowed progress.

The market landscape is particularly complex due to budget constraints in certain end-user segments and price competitiveness. Despite these challenges, regional and international IFM players still find the APAC market attractive. The demand for innovative, technologically advanced solutions benefits from increasingly complex FM services and the growing willingness - especially among mature end users - to invest in sustainable practices.

This analysis examines the APAC FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It also looks into the market dynamics for Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China, and India. The analysis period is 2021 to 2029, with 2023 being the base year. Finally, Frost & Sullivan has identified four key growth opportunities.

