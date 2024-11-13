

Defense objectives will hold a significant share as the government continues spending more of its national budget on defense. As such, qualified engineers and researchers working on defense-purpose technologies are being the major market drivers. For deep learning computers, AI allows for creating neural networks and artificial networks using big data. Moreover, AI-powered robots can enhance the precision and efficacy of military judgments made by humans, facilitating machine-human combat of all kinds between manned and unmanned systems.

Additionally, AI cannot move forward without relevant data gathered by different defense ships, aircraft, and vehicles on everyday duty. The military collects the data using war games, digital simulations, and physical defense exercises, which train the AI. In the coming years, increasing defense spending is likely to lead to a wider application of AI for designing defensive programs, which will drive the overall AI in the defense market's growth.

AI IN DEFENSE MARKET DRIVERS:

Increasing government funding to enhance and improve technological applications in defense is expected to boost AI in the defense market.

The government's increasing funding of AI advancements in defense is likely to increase the development and adoption of such systems. This investment in research and development, talent acquisition, niche hardware, and infrastructure has been further stimulated by world applications of interest to national security. These applications include surveillance, target identification, semi-autonomous vehicles/drones, eventually driverless cars, and cyber security. Moreover, AI also provides automotive sensors for military surveillance equipment such as satellites and night vision devices, as well as missile targeting systems.

In addition, more funding can bring in the best AI talent working on defense-related projects, speed up innovation, and help build high-performance computing clusters. Improvements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision will be its eventual outcome. For instance, in May 2024, through the European Defence Fund, the European Commission invested €1.03 billion in 54 joint European defense research and development projects. It is set to facilitate the development of dozens of technologies spanning multiple critical innovation focus areas such as cyber, land, air, sea, and space-based asset protection, including Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense.

AI in defense market Geographical Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant AI in Defense market share.

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, India, and China are witnessing rising AI markets because of major key players of AI and technical companies. Additionally, countries in the region are heavily investing in new AI and defense technologies. Therefore, the two merged fields have created a product in the form of AI in the defense market and are benefiting hugely from growing initiatives by governments and private enterprises to develop and deploy AI technologies further in defense.

IBM Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Qualetics Data Machines Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Grou

BAE Systems Plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The AI in defense market is segmented and analyzed as below:



By Application



Intelligence and Surveillance



Cyber Security



Combat Training



Reconnaissance

Others

By Platform



Land



Airborne and Space

Naval

By Technology



Machine Learning



Computer Vision



Natural Language Processing

Others

By Geography



North America





USA





Canada



Mexico



South America





Brazil





Argentina



Others



Europe





Germany





France





United Kingdom





Spain



Others



Middle East and Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel



Others



Asia Pacific





Japan





China





India





South Korea





Indonesia





Taiwan





Australia Others

