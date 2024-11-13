Real-Time Bidding Market Set To Reach USD 74.4 Billion By 2032 Fueled By Demand For Efficient Digital Ad Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The real-time bidding (RTB) is witnessing exponential growth as advertisers increasingly seek targeted efficient advertising channels

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report from SNS Insider projects that the global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Market , valued at approximately USD 16.3 billion in 2023, is poised to expand to USD 74.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2032.The RTB market is expanding at a strong pace due to the need for precise targeting and data-centric advertising that optimizes both scale and ROI. This is all possible thanks to RTB, which allows advertisers to bid on the ad spaces with the overtake technology the promise of delivering tailored ad messages to specific audience segments based on insights and behavioral patterns. From this demand for immediate consumer involvement arises the need for formats that take your products or services under your target audience's nose through targeted, personalized ads.RTB is a broad category of AI- and machine-learning-driven programmatic strategies that enable advertisers to autonomously purchase ads and adjust in real-time based on data. Advanced, in-the-moment performance metrics and reporting also provide a competitive advantage as they allow advertisers to measure campaign performance and react to shifts in consumer behavior and market trends. Small and large enterprises desiring higher digital ad investment returns are increasingly attracted by the gradual developments in AI for RTB systems. Consumer adoption of smart devices and increasing Internet connectivity in developing regions are additional catalysts for the market. With user increasingly consuming content on mobile devices, RTB technology enables advertisers to show them better ads on more platforms which also includes mobile. Also, the increased usage of social media and video-sharing platforms brings an almost limitless network for ad placements, increasing audience reach and interaction.Get Sample Copy of Report:Segmentation AnalysisBy ApplicationThe gaming segment dominated the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) market in 2023 and accounted for 41% of total revenue share. Globally, gaming industry experienced a 20% Year-on-Year revenue growth. Growth is driven mainly towards digital gaming for entertainment and education purposes encouraged through government initiatives. Digital gaming as a burgeoning sector, for example, has been encouraged development in digital content by China's 14th Five-Year Plan.This is bolstered by how governments have come in to rescue the mobile gameplay which makes it more resilient and sustainable. Gaming platforms have high user engagement levels and this makes RTB ideal for advertisers to reach targeted audience who have been long engaged in gaming platforms with personalized ads. Furthermore, gaming platforms can harvest tons of data from users, which allows for more targeted ads. As a result, the gaming sector accounted for 35% of the RTB market in 2023.By DeviceIn 2023, mobile devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market. The dominance of the mobile devices segment is primarily a result of the explosive growth of internet consumption via mobile devices and government initiatives that have facilitated mobile digital infrastructure. Mobile broadband subscriptions in the United States grew by 15% annually, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported. According to statistics, about 84% of the population of the United States is using the internet via smartphones or other mobile devices. Worldwide, mobile internet users have grown 27%, on the back of state-led policies like the Indian Bharat Net project. The Bharat Net is going to have a mobile high-speed internet infrastructure in rural India as per the government-initiated directive mission statement. Particularly, with mobile device user statistics growing steadily, mobile platforms play an increasingly prominent role in the digital-advertising market landscape. And, just as RTB achieves real-time mobile targeting of consumers who are shifting their content consumption to mobile, advertisers are also going mobile. The phones are a main platform because they provide high rates of performance and convenience for the user. Investment in the 5G industry in southeast Asia region are also supportive of greater amount of mobile devices due to the governmental policies in that area.By Auction TypeOpen AuctionPrivate AuctionPreferred DealsProgrammatic GuaranteedBy DeviceMobileDesktopSmart TVOthersBy Advertisement FormatDisplay AdVideo AdsMobile AdsSocial Media AdsNative AdsBy ApplicationMedia & EntertainmentRetail and E-commerceGamesTravel & LuxuryMobile ApplicationsOthersEnquiry Before Buy:Regional AnalysisIn 2023, the real-time bidding market was dominated by North America, as it accounted for 41% of the global revenue. This is a result of the region's well-developed digital infrastructure, high rate of technology adoption, as well as robust and advanced regulations that support the transparent and competitive digital ad ecosystem. The U.S. specifically has been a prominent player, with the government's statistics by the Federal Trade Commission showing a 22% increase in digital ad spending, which was attributed to the booming e-commerce and social media sectors. Furthermore, the growth of the RTB market has been supported by Canada's Digital Charter Implementation Act, which has excelled transparency and consumer trust in the digital market.The Asia-Pacific region is the fasted growing segment and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Across the region, governments, including China's Digital Economy Development Plan and India's Digital India, have been critical in creating favourable conditions for digital advertising. More specifically, the infrastructure investments in 5G connectivity in China have advanced mobile advertising, which has been a key driver of growth in the RTB market. At the same time, the rapid growth of the internet and smartphone use across India, Indonesia, and Vietnam has been critical in advancing the RTB solution in the APAC market.Recent DevelopmentsFebruary 2024: Google has announced updates to its ad platforms, focusing on enhancing real-time bidding transparency. These updates provide advertisers with more detailed insights into bidding data and improve ad relevance for users.March 2024: PubMatic launched new tools to increase video ad reach across its platform. These enhancements support advertisers targeting gaming and mobile app sectors, utilizing real-time bidding for more effective audience engagement​Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Real-Time Bidding Market Segmentation, By Auction Type8. Real-Time Bidding Market Segmentation, By Device9. Real-Time Bidding Market Segmentation, By Advertisement Format10. Real-Time Bidding Market Segmentation, by Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAccess Complete Report:About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

