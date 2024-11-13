Kogopay Champions Fintech's Role In Climate Action At Green Technology Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KogoPAY Explores the Intersection of Fintech and Climate Action and the Role of Sustainable Finance in Achieving Net-Zero Goals at the Green Expo

- Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO of KogoPAYBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, founder and CEO of KogoPAY, delivered a compelling keynote address at the Green Technology Expo in Bangkok recently. Her presentation, titled "Greening Global Finance: The Intersection of Fintech and Climate Action ," highlighted the urgent need for immediate climate action and explored how fintech can help drive environmental sustainability.In her address, Dr. Chauvidul-Aw underscored the urgent need for climate action. "The planet is warming faster than ever, and we are seeing extreme weather events-floods, wildfires, and droughts-that are causing severe harm to people, nature, and economies. Scientists warn that we have only a short time to act before the damage becomes irreversible," she said. "If we don't reduce carbon emissions and adopt greener practices now, future generations will face even worse challenges. Acting quickly is key to protecting our planet and improving our quality of life."Dr. Chauvidul-Aw pointed out how fintech is playing a pivotal role in achieving net-zero emissions. "Fintech can help us reach our climate goals," she explained. "For example, companies like CarbonChain (UK) are using AI and machine learning to track carbon emissions across supply chains, enabling industries to reduce their environmental impact."She also cautioned against over-reliance on carbon offsets, highlighting the need for a balanced approach. "Many carbon credits are 'phantom credits' that don't represent real emissions reductions," Dr. Chauvidul-Aw warned. "We must prioritize direct emissions reductions and only use offsets responsibly."Dr. Chauvidul-Aw stressed the importance of green finance in achieving long-term sustainability goals. "We need stronger regulatory frameworks to ensure that businesses invest responsibly in eco-friendly projects," she stated. "Fintech is instrumental in this shift towards greener finance, providing tools like green bonds, sustainable loans, and other financial instruments that can fund eco-friendly technologies and initiatives."The Green Technology Expo marked the second edition of the event in Thailand, with plans already in motion for the next one in 2025. Other notable speakers at the event included Dr. Pichai Sonchaeng, General Secretary of the Thai-Sino Association of Science and Technology, who opened the event, Mr. Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Prime Minister of Thailand, and Mr. Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder of Bitkup.Dr. Chauvidul-Aw concluded her speech by reiterating the need for continued innovation and collaboration to maximise fintech's potential in building a sustainable future. "Fintech is uniquely positioned to foster inclusive financial systems that prioritise both economic growth and environmental stewardship," she said.KogoPAY remains committed to leading the charge in sustainable finance and driving solutions that support global climate goals.

