JOYY To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 26, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the“Company”), a global company, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 results after the U.S. closes on November 26, 2024. The Company's management will host an call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10043422

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

The replay will be accessible through December 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Hong Kong: 800-930-639 Conference ID: #10043422

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Jane Xie/Maggie Yan

Email: ...

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: ...