Infection Control Market To Witness 6.3% CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Infection Control market will attain the value of USD 78.52 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing surgical procedures requiring intensive infection control is primarily driving the market growth. This shows the potential growth of antioxidants in the coming years. The market is expanding owing to the rise in vaccine transfers and the introduction of novel vaccines. A key driver of growth is the growing number of government programs designed to provide greater infection control.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Infection Control Market"
Pages – 165 Tables - 65 Figures – 75
Infection Control Market Overview:
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Market Revenue in 2023
| USD 48.17 Billion
| Estimated Value by 2031
| USD 78.52 Billion
| Growth Rate
| Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%
| Forecast Period
| 2024–2031
| Forecast Units
| Value (USD Billion)
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
| Segments Covered
| Product & Services, End-User
| Geographies Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
| Report Highlights
| Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
| Key Market Opportunities
| Growth in Outpatient and Ambulatory Car
| Key Market Drivers
| Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
Hospital Segment to Dominate Due to High Risk of Contracting Infections
The hospital segment dominated the infection control market with a revenue share of 39.5% in 2022 and is predicted to grow rapidly over the forecast period. This forces hospitals and public health organizations to implement more effective preventive programs. Additionally, 40 to 60% of hospital infections are believed to originate from surgical centers, according to research reported in the NCBI.
Oncology Segment to Drive Market Due to Huge Investment in R&D
The oncology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. According to the FDA and several other sources, the pharmaceutical industry is currently investing more than $38.0 billion for preclinical development of oncology therapeutic commodities and the cardiovascular condition. More than 190 drugs are currently under development due to the huge investment in R&D in this region.
North America is Dominating Due to Rising Aging Population
North America dominated the infection control market. The high share in this region is thought to be due to the consistent collaborative strategies adopted by key market players to expand their product development and anti-infection capabilities.
The infection control market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of corporate outsourcings, rising healthcare costs, and growth.One of the major factors influencing the expansion of the Asia-Pacific region is the large number of non-profit organizations and government agencies dedicated to raising standards ofthe infection prevention.
Drivers
Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) Aging Population and Chronic Diseases Government Initiatives and Regulations
Restraints
High Costs of Advanced Infection Control Solutions Lack of Compliance in Developing Countries Potential for Antimicrobial Resistance
Prominent Players in Infection Control Market
The following are the Top Infection Control Market Companies
3M Company (US) Ansell Limited Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Cantel Medical Corp. Cardinal Health, Inc. Getinge AB Johnson & Johnson Kimberly-Clark Corporation Steris plc Stryker Corporation Danaher Corporation Ecolab Inc.
Key Questions Answered in Infection Control Market Report
How big is the Global Infection Control Market? What are the key restraints of Global Infection Control Market size? Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Infection Control Market?
This report provides the following insights:
Analysis of key drivers (advancements in technology, growing outsourcing of trials), restraints (high costs of advanced infection control solutions, lack of compliance in developing countries, potential for antimicrobial resistance), opportunities (growth in outpatient and ambulatory care), influencing the growth of Infection Control Market. Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Infection Control Market. Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Infection Control Market. Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.
