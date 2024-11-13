Advanced Nutrition Label Assessment Tool For Precise Evaluation And Enhancement Of Food Products: 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Nutritional Analysis Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nutritional analysis market has grown steadily, projected to grow from $5.56 billion in 2023 to $5.97 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.5%, supported by diet-related disease concerns, demand for transparency, and globalization.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Nutritional Analysis Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The nutritional analysis market is set for substantial growth, projected to reach $8.39 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This rise is driven by factors such as increased food transparency, the expansion of the functional foods market, a focus on sustainability and ethical consumption, demand for allergen detection, and changes in labeling regulations. Leading trends in this market include consumer-generated data, a holistic health approach, the quantified self-movement, the demand for precision nutrition, and advancements in nutrigenomics.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Nutritional Analysis Market?

Increasing consumer awareness about healthy eating is driving the nutritional analysis market. Nutritional analysis assesses food's chemical composition and quality, helping consumers make healthier choices that guard against malnutrition and reduce risks of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Nutritional Analysis Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabCorp Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, Covance Inc., QIAGEN N.V., AsureQuality Limited, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, AWTA Ltd., Metametrix Inc., Cell Science Inc., Gujarat Laboratories Ltd., Doctor's Data Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Nutritional Analysis Market?

Leading companies in the nutritional analysis industry are creating advanced technologies, including nutrition label assessment tools, to expand their customer reach, boost sales, and enhance revenue. These tools are software or applications specifically designed to analyze and interpret the nutritional data presented on food product labels.

How Is the Global Nutritional Analysis Market Segmented?

1) By Parameter: Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Calories, Cholesterol, Moisture, Other Parameters

2) By Product Type: Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Foods, Other Product Types

3) By Objective: New Product Development, Product Labeling, Regulatory Compliance



Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Nutritional Analysis Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the nutritional analysis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Nutritional Analysis Market?

Nutritional analysis is the method of determining the calorie, macronutrient, and micronutrient content of food items. This process ensures that food complies with national and international health standards.

