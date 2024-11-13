RADCOM Achieves 20% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth And Reaches A Record $90.2 Million Cash Level

Appointed Mr. Benny Eppstein as its new Chief Executive Officer, Effective December 1st, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM ) announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third-quarter 2024 highlights:



Revenue for the third quarter was $15.8 million, up 20% year-over-year, a new company record

GAAP net income was $2.3 million , or $0.14 diluted EPS, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million , or $0.23 diluted EPS , compared to $2.4 million, or $0.15 diluted EPS, for the third quarter

of 2023. $4 million positive cash flow , ending the quarter with $90.2 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits, the company's highest-ever cash level .

First nine-month of 2024 highlights:



Revenue for the period was $44.8 million, up 19% year-over-year

GAAP net income was $4.7 million , or $0.29 diluted EPS, compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.07 diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million , or $0.61 diluted EPS , compared to $6.3 million, or $0.4 diluted EPS, for the first nine months of 2023.

Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have made significant progress in expanding our business and are confident in our ability to continue profitable growth and increase market share by leveraging our healthy sales pipeline. We believe our best-in-class 5G assurance platform, combined with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positions us well to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market."

"Following our successful acquisition of Continual in May 2023, we secured a seven-figure, multi-year contract this quarter with a North American operator for our advanced mobility experience analytics. The acquisition of Continual has been beneficial, expanding our innovative service assurance solutions and their value to our current and new customers.

"We achieved record quarterly revenues of $15.8 million , and I am grateful to the RADCOM team for their unwavering dedication and exceptional execution as we drive the company to new heights. With the appointment of our new CEO, Mr. Eppstein, I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate revenue growth, enhance profitability, and increase shareholder value.

I will return to my previous role as Chief Operating Officer and focus on driving future product innovations to fuel the company's growth and ensure customer satisfaction.

"We remain confident in achieving a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability. This confidence enables us to raise our 2024 revenue guidance to $59 to $62 million (from $58 to $61 million)."

Earnings conference call and webcast

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.



Live webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available at . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Joining the interactive call: Please dial in approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:



From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972 or +1-800-994-4498 From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

A conference call replay will be available a few hours after the call on RADCOM's investor relations webpage at .

