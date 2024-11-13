SIBs work best for grid storage and other large-scale energy storage systems that need to be cost-effective and have a long cycle life. They can also be used in EVs as an alternative to LIBs due to their better safety features, like thermal runaway reactions. SIBs are still being studied to improve efficiency, cycle life, and energy density. As the technology improves, these batteries will be a big part of many end-user industries.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Perhaps the main reason that the global SIB market is growing is environmental concerns. Sodium extraction has a lower environmental impact than lithium mining. The growing demand for energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration drives interest in SIBs, which provide low-cost and long-lasting storage capabilities.

Another driving factor is the growing emphasis of automakers on increasing the driving range of EVs while achieving improved energy density. Many battery manufacturers are exploring innovative battery chemistries to reach these goals. The market is also growing because of government policies and incentives that encourage the use of renewable energy and creating a circular economy.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the product types of sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), including sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-salt batteries (zebra batteries), and sodium-oxygen (sodium-air) batteries. Components used in the manufacture of sodium-ion batteries include electrodes, electrolyte materials, encapsulation materials, packaging, separators, and other materials, such as binders, end plates and terminal assemblies. The electrodes include anodes and cathodes. Anodes may consist of hard carbon and metal/alloy-based materials or other materials, such as ceramic and Prussian blue analogs. Cathodes include inorganic compounds, metal-organic compounds, and organic compounds.

This study also covers end-uses for the global SIB market, including grid-level/battery storage, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial power backup, industrial power backup, and others, such as residential power backup, military and space, and portable report also analyzes market dynamics, emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends and the competitive landscape, and look at patents related to SIBs.

It also includes a chapter of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and concludes by providing company profiles of the market leaders. The report also includes a regional analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW) region, which in this report consists of South America, the Middle East and Africa.In this report, 2023 is considered as the base year, estimates are provided for 2024, and market values are forecast for five years until 2029. All market values are expressed in $ millions.

The report includes:



61 data tables and 49 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for sodium-ion batteries, including materials and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by material type, technology, application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors driving future demand and innovation

A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global supply chain analysis and a SWOT analysis

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

A look at recent patent grants related to sodium-ion batteries

Competitive intelligence, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture fundings outlook Company profiles of major players within the Sodium-ion Batteries industry, including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Faradion, Tiamat, and Natron Energy Inc.

Company Profiles



Altris Ab

Aquion Energy

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Faradion

Hina Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Hunan Cube New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Indi Energy

Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Natron Energy Inc.

Nei Corp.

Ngk Insulators Ltd.

Northvolt Ab

Sodion Energy

Tiamat Zhejiang Natrium Energy Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:

