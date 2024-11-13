(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Commercial Drones was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%.

This study analyzes the commercial drone market by focusing on three drone types: rotary, fixed-wing and hybrid drones. It also segments drones by their technological capabilities into remote-operated, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous systems, as well as by weight into less than 5 lbs., 5 to 55 lbs. and more than 55 lbs. This report also explores the use of commercial drones in the agriculture, construction and real estate, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and utilities, aviation, and media and entertainment sectors. Its regional analysis examines the factors affecting the deployment of commercial drone solutions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The study analyzes the drivers and regional dynamics of the commercial drone market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the major vendors in the market. The base year for the study is 2023, and projections and CAGRs are provided for the forecast period 2024 through 2029.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for commercial drones

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to commercial drones, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, drone weight, application, type of drone and region

Coverage of various components of commercial drones and discussion on applications of commercial drones in various industries

A discussion of evolving technologies and the regulatory framework

Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to commercial drones Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of M&A activity, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships, and other corporate market strategies Profiles of leading Commercial Drones market participants

Aerovironment Inc.

Dji

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Dronevolt

Ehang

Freefly Systems

Hubsan

Parrot Drone Sas

Skydio Inc. Yuneec Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of the Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Overview

Outlook Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Overview

Market Drivers

Favorable Government Regulations

Technological Advances in Commercial Drones

Increasing Cost Efficiency

Market Restraints

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

Shortage of Trained Pilots

Market Opportunities

Inspection of Infrastructure Surveying in Construction

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape



Overview

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies



Overview

Emerging Technologies

Autonomous Flight

Blockchain

6G and IoT Connectivity

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

SLAM Technology Drone Swarms

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Type



Overview

Rotary

Fixed-Wing Hybrid

Market Breakdown by Technology



Overview

Remote Operated

Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous

Market Breakdown by Weight



Overview

Less than 5 lbs.

5 lbs. to 55 lbs. More than 55 lbs.

Market Breakdown by Application



Overview

Agriculture

Construction and Real Estate

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Mining and Utilities

Aviation

Media and Entertainment Other Industries

Market Breakdown by Region



Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Overview

Strategic Analysis Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Appendix

