Processed Meat Global Market Analysis Report 2024: Revenue Data From 2023, Estimates For 2024, And CAGR Projections Through 2029

The Processed Meat was valued at USD 318.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 429.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5%.

This report analyzes the global processed meat markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year and making projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size has been estimated from the supply side. This report covers many aspects of the processed meat market, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations. It outlines the market forces impacting the industry and its product types and sources, as well as the leading companies in the global market for processed meat products. It examines the factors driving market growth and examines regional dynamics influencing the processed meat market.

The report includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market for processed meat, along with a market share analysis by product type, animal type, distribution channel, and region

An assessment of the potential for processed meat

Discussion of the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables on the market

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score ratings and their ESG practices An analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the Major Global Processed Meat Players

Brf Global

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Jbs SA

Marfrig Global Foods SA

Osi Group

Sysco Corp.

Tyson Foods Inc. Wh Group Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $318.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $429.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Overview

PESTEL Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Socioeconomic and Demographic Factors Influence Processed Meat Demand

Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics

Increase in Protein-Rich Diets

Market Challenges

Health Issues Due to Overconsumption of Processed Meat

Changes in Consumer Preferences, Safety Concerns and Political Issues

Vulnerability to Supply Chain Disruptions

Market Opportunities

Innovation in Product Development

Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility Leveraging Technology for Food Safety

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape



Overview

United States

European Union

China

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Brazil

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies



Automation and Robotics

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Advanced Meat Processing Equipment

Sustainable Packaging Technologies Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT)

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing

Processing and Manufacturing

Product Packaging

Distribution and Logistics Retail and Consumer Sales

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation



Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Animal Type

Poultry

Cattle and Buffalo

Sheep and Goat

Swine

Other Animal Types

Market Analysis, by Product Type

Cured Meat Pieces

Fresh Industrial Processed Meat Products

Precooked Ready-To-Eat Products

Fermented Sausages

Dried Meat

Other Product Types

Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail And HoReCa

Online Platforms

Other Distribution Channels

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Strategic Analysis Leading Companies' Market Shares

