Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Colombia On Victims Of Floods
Date
11/13/2024 7:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of Colombia Gustavo Petro on the tragic loss of life caused by heavy rains. (pickup previous)
ao
MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108881092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.