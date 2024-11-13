Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Colombia On Victims Of Floods

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of Colombia Gustavo Petro on the tragic loss of life caused by heavy rains. (pickup previous) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.