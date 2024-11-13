Kuwait PM Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Election, Taking Constitutional Oath
11/13/2024 7:08:24 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to the President of Botswana Duma Gideon who took the constitutional oath after being elected. (pickup previous)
