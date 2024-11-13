Kuwait PM Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Election, Taking Constitutional Oath

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to the President of Botswana Duma Gideon who took the constitutional oath after being elected. (pickup previous) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.