Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Named Chief Of Nat'l Guard
Date
11/13/2024 7:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- An Amiri decree was issued on Wednesday appointing sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as chairman of the National Guard. (end)
mt
MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108881088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.