Mercury Financial Adds Mercury Rewards Visa Signature Card To Its Growing Set Of Consumer Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Financial, a leading of solutions, released the Mercury® Rewards Visa Signature® Card, the latest in its lineup of solutions for near prime consumers.

"We are committed to expanding our portfolio to offer meaningful rewards to everyday consumers who've worked hard for flexibility," said James Corcoran, Mercury Financial CEO. "We are constantly looking to provide options to the significant number of U.S. consumers with a near-prime credit score who are often overlooked."



Mercury Rewards Visa Signature card

Continue Reading

The new Mercury® Rewards Visa Signature® Card is a pivotal step in Mercury Financial's ongoing evolution. The card is designed for consumers who value both financial autonomy and the ability to earn rewards on their everyday spending. The card offers an array of features aimed at enhancing the financial experience for cardholders:



1% Cash Back Rewards: Cardholders earn 1% cash back rewards on every dollar spent, which can be used on a variety of redemption options.

No Annual Fee: The Mercury Rewards Visa Signature Card comes with no annual fee, ensuring that customers can benefit from its features without the burden of an additional yearly cost. No Security Deposit: No security deposit is required, making it more accessible for a broad range of consumers.

As Mercury Financial continues to grow and mature, the launch of the Mercury® Rewards Visa Signature® Card highlights the company's dedication to choice and consumer-centric solutions. The new card strengthens Mercury Financial's position in the market by attracting a broader audience of consumers who value financial autonomy and rewards.



About Mercury Financial

Mercury®

Financial LLC is a financial services company on a mission to expand financial inclusion, helping more than 1.5 million Americans build a stronger financial future and improve their credit. Founded in 2017 and backed by advanced technology, the privately held company provides customers access to more than $6 billion in credit. Mercury is backed by Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Mercury offers credit card products issued by First Bank & Trust, Brookings, SD, pursuant to licenses from Visa®

USA Incorporated and Mastercard®

International Incorporated. The Company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has an office location in Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit



and follow Mercury®

Financial on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

LinkedIn ,

and X

(formerly Twitter ).

CONTACT: John Hall, [email protected]

SOURCE Mercury Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED