Renowned Chef Eric Crowley Announces The Closure Of Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom After 22 Memorable Years

"I am grateful for years of support from students, staff, and supporters."

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 22 years of sharing expertise in Los Angeles, Chef Eric Jacques Crowley, founder of Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom, announces the closing of his cherished culinary school. Chef Eric reflects on a fulfilling career marked by countless students, staff, and supporters who became part of his extended culinary family, expressing deep gratitude for their contributions.

Chef Eric

Special recognition goes to his wife, Jennie Shields, who played a vital role in marketing, PR, administration, and social media. Her support helped create the welcoming environment that became a hallmark of the Culinary Classroom.

Established in 2003,

Culinary Classroom welcomed chefs and enthusiasts of all levels, nurturing talent and encouraging creativity. Thousands of students have benefited from Chef Eric's unique teaching approach, grounded in techniques he refined at the Culinary Institute of America and abroad. Many alumni have gone on to culinary careers, launching their own ventures and sustaining his legacy in the industry.

"It's been a privilege to watch my students grow into confident cooks and culinary artists. The Classroom has thrived thanks to fantastic students, dedicated employees, and interns. Each has added to the heart and soul of the Classroom, and I'm deeply grateful."

Chef Eric's educational influence extends beyond the Classroom walls. His

cooking video series , ECookBook, baking series, and EBakingBook offer accessible online and TV content, allowing enthusiasts to learn at their own pace. His curated products on Amazon and YouTube videos have reached a global audience, making his expertise widely accessible.

Looking forward, Chef Eric plans to remain connected with his community through social media, sharing videos and engaging content on various culinary topics. He invites all to stay in touch and continue learning together, keeping the Culinary Classroom's vibrant spirit alive.

For more updates Chef Eric asks that you all keep in touch!

About Chef Eric Crowley:

Chef Eric Jacques Crowley is a celebrated chef, instructor, and founder of Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with extensive training in Europe, Chef Eric has played an influential role in shaping the careers of culinary professionals for over two decades.

