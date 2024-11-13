عربي


Major Shareholder Announcement


11/13/2024 7:01:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.

Per November 11, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,180,630 shares, corresponding to 4.94% (previously 5.02%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.08% (previously 5.05%).

  • Novozymes B 11 Nov 2024 Final
  • 2024_46_Major_Shareholders_Announcement

