Major Shareholder Announcement
Date
11/13/2024 7:01:45 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.
Per November 11, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding of shares to an equivalent of 23,180,630 shares, corresponding to 4.94% (previously 5.02%) of the total share capital attached to shares. The combined total of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments is 5.08% (previously 5.05%).
Attachments
Novozymes B 11 Nov 2024 Final
2024_46_Major_Shareholders_Announcement
