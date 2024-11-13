Breckenridge Distillery's Latest Creation Is The Perfect Addition To Your Holiday Bar: Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery , one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), releases its new Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka for the holiday season. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the star ingredient of a favorite holiday cocktail, Breckenridge Distillery's Candy Cane Vodka brings holiday cheer to those aged 21 and up and is now available in retailers nationwide.

Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka is 80 proof / 40% ABV and is available in 750ml and 50ml. The red striped bottles will add a cheerful pop to your holiday tablescapes or make a sweet treat for cocktail lovers.









Photo Courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery

Tasting notes include aromas of peppermint on the nose with a thick and sweet palate of peppermint and hints of white chocolate bark leaving a lingering sweet finish of peppermint, reminiscent of a classic peppermint candy cane. This holiday, mix up festive cocktails with these Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka cocktail recipes from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley's. Find more holiday cocktails online in Billie's Cocktail Lab .

Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO, said,“At Breckenridge Distillery, our mission was to encapsulate the magic of the holiday season in every bottle. Our Candy Cane Vodka embodies the quintessential flavors of winter, offering a perfect blend for both cocktail aficionados and those who cherish a festive, flavorful sip.”

Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka joins three other highly awarded flavored vodka SKUs from the distillery, including Breckenridge Pear Vodka , Breckenridge Chili Chile Vodka and Breckenridge Espresso Vodka .

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery and to purchase the new Breckenridge Candy Cane Vodka, visit Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the“World's Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World's Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit . Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

