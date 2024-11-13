Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market 2024 To Reach $732.79 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The non-alcoholic beverages market has expanded steadily, expected to increase from $563.92 billion in 2023 to $596.98 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth is influenced by functional beverages, consumer demographics, marketing strategies, globalization, and health trends.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The non alcoholic - beverages market, expected to grow to $732.79 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%, is driven by sustainability, wellness ingredients, plant-based options, and natural sweeteners. Trends include clean labels, packaging innovation, digital marketing, and hydration focus.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expansion?

The growing popularity of sports drinks is anticipated to drive the expansion of the non alcoholic - beverages market. Formulated to aid hydration and replenish vital nutrients lost during intense physical activity, sports drinks appeal to a broad audience, align with health-focused trends, and support market growth through variety, global reach, innovation, and visibility at sports and fitness events.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Danone S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Suntory Holdings Limited, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Red Bull GmbH, The Hershey Company, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Monster Beverage Corporation, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc., AriZona Beverages USA, Embotelladora Andina S.A.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are launching new functional beverages to strengthen their competitive position. These beverages are crafted with added ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics, designed to offer specific health benefits beyond standard hydration and nutrition.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market?

1) By Type: Coffee And Tea, Soft Drink And Ice

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

3) By Category: Mass, Premium

Asia-Pacific's Role as the Foremost Player in the Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non alcoholic - beverages market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Definition?

Non-alcoholic beverages are drinks that either contain no alcohol or have less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Non Alcoholic - Beverages Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into non alcoholic - beverages market size, non alcoholic - beverages market drivers and trends, non alcoholic - beverages global market major players, non alcoholic - beverages competitors' revenues, non alcoholic - beverages global market positioning, and non alcoholic - beverages market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

