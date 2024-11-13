From Wabi-Sabi To AI-Fueled Art: Depositphotos Announced 7 Creative Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cteative Trends 2025

In collaboration with global experts, Depositphotos examined key aesthetics, themes, and ideas for the year ahead.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Depositphotos , the world's leading stock content platform, has released its annual trends forecast, "Creative Trends 2025: Elevated Perspectives" . In collaboration with global industry experts, Depositphotos examined key aesthetics, themes, and ideas for the year ahead, offering brands and content creators new insights to engage audiences and stand out more effectively.

By analyzing search requests from over 41 million clients in a vast library of 300 million+ files, Depositphotos explored the evolving landscape of marketing and creativity. Each of the seven trends is accompanied by in-depth analytics, visual mood boards, expert commentary, and curated content collections, offering both a high-level overview and detailed insights into emerging topics.

The main trends for 2025 include:

The New Contemporary

Cluttercore

Getting Sentimental

AI-Fueled Art

Crafted Harmony

Embracing the Dark

Look from Above

The forecast anticipates a year marked by hyperjumps between eras, philosophies, and artistic movements in the creative industry. High-tech, ultra-contemporary art will coexist with ancient and traditional Wabi-Sabi. Noir-inspired stories will go hand in hand with hypersentimentalism, which depicts everyday life in warm, light colors. TikTok will bring the“friendly chaos” aesthetic to the table, while advances in AI technology will pave the way for projects that mix fantasy and reality. Finally, we will try to put the puzzle pieces together-by observing the world from a bird's eye view.

"The Creative Trends report is our yearly flagship project designed to spark bold ideas for the Depositphotos and global creative community. Our goal is to inspire confidence in the future, empowering brands to stand out in an ever-competitive market and focus on what matters most: creativity. This year, we've highlighted seven diverse trends, from the revival of ancient or iconic styles-like wabi sabi or 90s grunge-to innovative aesthetics like the one driven by generative tools and their users. Together with industry experts, we explored how businesses can adapt to the shifting creative landscape, apply trends authentically without conflicting with their brand DNA, build emotional connections with their audience, and leverage these trends meaningfully in both B2C and B2B settings," shared Maria Sibirtseva, Head of Content Marketing at Depositphotos.

To offer practical insights, Depositphotos collaborated with seasoned creatives who successfully use these trends in their work: Martin Zarian, Brand Builder & Co-founder at Factory 39 (Cyprus); Sam Wilkes, Creative Director at Vault49 (USA); Lucas Yu, Associate Creative Director at Superside (Portugal); Ez Blaine, Chief Creative Officer at Huge (USA); Tito Gouveia, Art Director at Leo Burnett (Portugal); Macauley Johnson, Creative Director at Scholar (USA); Yoav Herstein, VP Creative at Bria. Their experiences offer actionable advice for anyone looking to harness these trends effectively.

To explore all the trends, follow [link to full report ].

Anastasiia Fed-Titova

DEPOSITPHOTOS INC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.