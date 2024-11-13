Mindpal Launches New Job Board Mindpal/Jobs Without The Need To Register For Candidates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MindPal .co, an innovative start-up from San Francisco, has launched a new job board MindPal/jobs . Job seekers gain full, free access to hundreds of thousands of the most attractive job offers from top companies.Easy navigation allows you to quickly browse offers and sort them according to your own criteria. This way, you can quickly apply for your dream position.- We wanted job seekers to have everything in one place and not have to constantly visit many portals to find an offer that interests them - says Chris Parjaszewski, CEO of MindPal. - We also offer more advanced functions such as tutoring or job matching - he adds.Candidates will be able to learn how to manage their career. What skills are sought after on the labor market, which direction to follow and what you need to be able to do to get promoted.The job matching function, which is based on a deep understanding of the needs of employees and employers, may prove useful. It shortens the time and costs of job search.MindPal is a producer of modern solutions supporting automation of the labor market. It offers tools for recruiters - Resume Generator, Job Matching, as well as for candidates who want to develop their career - mindpal/jobs.

