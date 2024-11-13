Ms. Sharon Heng, MBBS, Frcophth, Phd, FHEA Retina And Cataract Eye Specialist Opens Harley Street Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fluent in both English and Mandarin, Ms. Heng brings specialised retinal care to prestigious locations in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London, UK – Consultant ophthalmic surgeon Ms. Sharon Heng is pleased to announce the expansion of her practice to two of London's leading medical facilities: The London Eye Center and Moorfields Private, New Cavendish Street, at Moorfields Eye Hospital. With this expansion, Ms. Heng will continue to offer specialised care for a range of retinal conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and complex cataract surgeries, at these renowned, world-class clinics.

Ms. Heng, who also maintains her NHS practice at Moorfields Eye Hospital, is an expert in medical retina diseases. She is the Clinical Lead of the Medical Retina Digital Clinics at Moorfields and the Lead of the Northwest Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Program at Ealing Moorfields. Her work is focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of retinal conditions, utilizing cutting-edge technology and advanced treatment methods to provide the highest standard of care.

"I am excited to be able to offer patients in London access to the latest treatments for retinal conditions and cataracts, with a patient-centered approach that ensures each individual receives the most appropriate care for their needs," said Ms. Sharon Heng. "My goal is always to provide high-quality, compassionate care and help patients maintain their vision and quality of life."

Ms. Heng, who graduated from the National University of Singapore and later completed her PhD on preventative therapy in age-related macular degeneration, has extensive experience in both medical and surgical retina care. She is a specialist in retinal diseases, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, and central serous retinopathy. Her practice also includes multifocal lens implantation and complex, high-risk cataract surgeries.

The London Clinic Eye Center and Moorfields Private are equipped with advanced technology, including multimodal imaging, retina laser therapies , eye injections, photodynamic therapy, and cataract surgery, all aimed at stabilizing vision, preventing deterioration, and improving visual outcomes where possible. Ms. Heng's approach combines the latest medical advancements with a deep commitment to personalized care, ensuring that every patient receives the most effective treatment tailored to their individual condition.

In addition to her clinical work, Ms. Heng is deeply involved in the academic and research aspects of ophthalmology. She is the chief investigator on several clinical studies related to age related macular degeneration and is dedicated to advancing the field through her work in education and training. Ms. Heng has developed teaching modules for the NHS, co-edits the Inspire Program (medical retina) for the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, and serves on the editorial board of The Eye Journal. Her research also focuses on addressing healthcare inequality within retina services and improving the digital delivery of care.

Fluent in both Mandarin and English, Ms. Heng offers a valuable service to the Mandarin speaking community in London, ensuring that these patients can receive care in their preferred language. This is part of her broader commitment to clear communication and a holistic, patient focused approach to care.

About Ms. Sharon Heng

Ms. Sharon Heng is a consultant ophthalmic surgeon with a specialization in medical retina diseases. She is currently based at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London and has expanded her practice to include two additional locations: The London Clinic Eye Center and Moorfields Private, New Cavendish Street. Ms. Heng is also a dedicated educator, researcher, and advocate for patient-centered care. She continues to make significant contributions to the field of ophthalmology, both in clinical practice and in advancing the education and training of future healthcare professionals.

