Get Well Sees Continued Investment In Patient Engagement Platform Through New Launches, Expansions And Renewals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Get Well renews and expands 38 collaborations in the third quarter of 2024, sees impressive results with transitions of care and point of care solutions through client use

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the leader in digital patient engagement, announced continued and expanded collaborations with 38 leading systems and hospitals in the third quarter of 2024.

When Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital opened on September 29, the new facility launched with Get Well's Smart Room, including Signal Doorboards, Patient Pathways, and Rounds+. As an Epic client, Children's integrated Get Well to use real-time electronic health record (EHR) patient data to extend the experience throughout the Smart Room, including integrations with real-time location services (RTLS), in-room videoconferencing and virtual care capabilities. Children's joins more than 60 children's hospitals using Get Well.

"We are excited to announce these expansions with key health system leaders and honored they put their trust in Get Well to engage their patients across the continuum in new and innovative ways," said Michael O'Neil, CEO & Founder of Get Well. "This includes large deployments in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with VISN 4 launching the GetWell Anywhere platform, hosted in the AWS GovCloud. It continues to be clear in 2024 that health systems are driving value for their patients. It's a testament to addressing whole-person health."

Get Well is proud to renew or expand collaborations with several VISNs and health systems, including:



All Children's Hospital

Canopy Children's Solutions

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Hospital of Illinois at

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Dayton Children's Hospital

Health First

LifeBridge Health

Nemours Children's Health - Delaware

Newport Orthopedic Institute

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Oregon Health & Science University Hospital

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick

RWJ University Hospital at Somerset

Sharp

Grossmont Hospital

St.

Tammany Parish Hospital

UChicago Medicine Mitchell Hospital - Hyde Park UCSF Medical Center

To learn more, visit getwellnetwork.

About Get Well

Now part of

SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by

KLAS Research and

AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about

Get Well and follow us on

LinkedIn .

Contact:

Chris Gale

203-570-4681

SOURCE Get Well

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED