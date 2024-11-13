Phenoxyethanol Market To Reach USD 329.4 Million By 2031, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2023 To 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The witnesses a surge as phenoxyethanol finds applications in eco-friendly packaging, addressing both preservation needs and sustainability concerns.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phenoxyethanol market (페녹시에탄올 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for phenoxyethanol is estimated to reach US$ 329.4 million by the end of 2031. The global push towards antimicrobial solutions amid health crises has propelled phenoxyethanol into newfound prominence. Its broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties position it as a versatile ingredient beyond traditional applications, finding utility in sanitizers, disinfectants, and medical formulations.

The surge in demand for natural and organic products fuels the adoption of plant-derived phenoxyethanol alternatives. As consumers increasingly seek clean and green formulations, manufacturers are exploring bio-based sources to meet sustainability goals while maintaining efficacy. The integration of phenoxyethanol in niche sectors like textiles and paints is emerging as a notable driver. Its preservative qualities contribute to the longevity and stability of these products, meeting industry demands for durability and quality.

The heightened focus on biodegradability and environmental impact ushers in a wave of innovation. Companies are investing in research to enhance the biodegradability of phenoxyethanol formulations, aligning with the global commitment to reducing environmental footprints. Collaborative efforts between key market players and startups are fostering innovation in applications beyond conventional uses, uncovering novel possibilities and expanding the boundaries of the phenoxyethanol market.

Phenoxyethanol Market: Competitive Landscape

The phenoxyethanol market thrives within a dynamic and competitive landscape driven by key players vying for market dominance. Established companies, such as DowDuPont and BASF, leverage their extensive R&D capabilities to introduce cutting-edge formulations, ensuring a stronghold on market share. Challenger firms, like Clariant and Ashland, bring innovation to the forefront, intensifying competition through novel applications and sustainable solutions.

This vibrant environment fosters continuous advancements, with strategic collaborations and acquisitions shaping the industry's trajectory. As regulatory demands evolve, players in the phenoxyethanol market navigate challenges, striving to meet consumer preferences and carve a distinct niche in this ever-evolving sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



BASF SE

Dow

Clariant

Ashland Inc.

Lonza

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Galaxy Surfactants

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Akema S.r.l.

Finetech Industry Limited

Penta Manufacturing Company Troy Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report



Phenoxyethanol P25 dominates the phenoxyethanol market, leading in applications due to its versatility and effectiveness as a preservative across industries.

Personal care, including skincare and cosmetics, leads the phenoxyethanol market, driven by increased consumer demand and stringent safety regulations. North America leads the phenoxyethanol market, driven by stringent regulations, robust demand in personal care, and a focus on sustainability.

Phenoxyethanol Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Phenoxyethanol's prevalence in cosmetics and skincare products fuels market growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a focus on product safety.

The pharmaceutical industry's reliance on phenoxyethanol as a preservative propels market growth, as drug formulations prioritize stability and shelf life.

Growing environmental concerns push the market towards eco-friendly alternatives, stimulating innovation and demand for sustainable phenoxyethanol formulations.

Robust industrialization, coupled with a burgeoning population in Asia-Pacific, amplifies demand for phenoxyethanol in diverse applications, propelling regional market growth. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on chemical formulations elevates demand for phenoxyethanol as it meets global safety and quality standards, shaping market dynamics.

Global Phenoxyethanol Market: Regional Profile



North America , led by the United States, commands a significant share, propelled by stringent regulatory frameworks and the pervasive demand for personal care products.

Europe, with its emphasis on sustainable solutions and stringent safety regulations, shos a robust market presence, driven by countries like Germany and the United Kingdom. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, stands as a burgeoning market, fueled by rapid industrialization, a burgeoning population, and an escalating demand for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The increasing adoption of phenoxyethanol in various applications, coupled with expanding manufacturing capabilities, positions Asia Pacific as a pivotal growth hub.

Product Portfolio



Clariant , a global leader in specialty chemicals, offers innovative solutions across diverse industries. From sustainable additives to high-performance pigments, Clariant's product portfolio embodies cutting-edge technology, fostering efficiency and sustainability for clients worldwide.

Ashland Inc., a trailblazer in specialty chemicals, delivers transformative solutions for diverse sectors. With a commitment to innovation, Ashland's product range spans specialty ingredients, adhesives, and more, empowering industries with advanced formulations that redefine possibilities. Lonza, a pioneering life sciences company, stands at the forefront of innovation. From biopharmaceuticals to specialty chemicals, Lonza's portfolio ensures excellence in quality and performance. With a focus on health and sustainability, Lonza continues to shape industries through its advanced and impactful solutions.

Phenoxyethanol Market: Key Segments

By Product



Phenoxyethanol P5 Phenoxyethanol P25

By Application



Paint Additives

Architectural & Industrial Coatings

Home Care Personal Care



Hair Care

Face & Body Care

Hygiene Products

Perfumes

Cosmetics Others



Inks & Dyes

Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

