Karolinska Development’S Extraordinary General Meeting 2024

on election of a new member of the Board of Directors: It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the company's largest shareholder, invoX Pharma Ltd., to elect Will Zeng as a new director with director Theresa Tse resigning from her position at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Determination of fee to the new member of the Board of Directors: It was noted that the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2024, resolved that the Board of Directors, except for the chairperson, would be paid a fixed amount of SEK 200,000 to be paid out in proportion to board meetings attended. It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the company ́s largest shareholder, invoX Pharma Ltd., that board fee to the newly elected director Will Zeng shall be paid the equivalent for the time until the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Complete information regarding each resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found on

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: ...

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: ...

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on November 13, 2024, at 12:20 CET.

