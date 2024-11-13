Zeplyn Raises $3M Seed Funding For AI Assistant To Streamline Wealth Management Workflows And Improve Client Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Zeplyn saves advisors an average of 10-12 hours per week while meeting security and compliance standards for financial industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeplyn , the AI assistant for financial advisors, today announced a $3M seed funding round. Led by Leo Capital, with additional investing from Converge and angel investors, the funding will be used to support the company as it rebuilds wealth management from an AI-native perspective.

Founded by two former engineers, Zeplyn reduces the administrative burden placed on financial advisors, improving the advisor-client experience by automating time-consuming tasks and making client intelligence more accessible. The company's AI Meeting Assistant, designed specifically for financial advisors and wealth management firms, takes unstructured conversational data and turns it into highly accurate notes. Streamlining meeting prep, note-taking and post-meeting workflows while fulfilling compliance requirements, Zeplyn saves financial advisors an average of 10-12 hours per week.

"60% of client data gathering happens over meetings, yet less than 25% of client meetings are properly documented, because manual note-taking is time-consuming, distracting and prone to errors," said Era Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeplyn. "Financial Advisors spend anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half per client meeting consolidating their notes and doing follow-up work. Many bring an associate advisor to these meetings just to take notes. Despite spending several manual hours, incomplete client data still remains a challenge as details fall through the cracks."

"Zeplyn enables financial advisors to streamline meeting admin from prep to follow-up, automatically updating client records while protecting PII," added Divam Jain, CTO and Co-Founder of Zeplyn. "It is built to meet the unique workflow requirements and security and compliance standards of the wealth management community."

Zeplyn provides a time-saving toolkit for advisory firms to prep for client meetings, accurately capture financial data and key client insights, and seamlessly trigger follow-up tasks – which, in turn, improves the client experience.

"Zeplyn enhances our ability to deliver personalization at scale by providing a time dividend advisors can reinvest in client service and growth," said Trevor Chuna, CTO at Sequoia Financial Group. "Multiple team members have reported time savings of 30-60 mins+ on meeting follow-up activities. We selected Zeplyn not just for their omni-channel note-taking capabilities, but also for their long-term vision in supporting the over-all client meeting process-the most frequent and expensive activity of an RIA."

Zeplyn is a platform-agnostic solution that can be used across virtual and in-person meetings, as well as for dictations. It has multiple out-of-the-box integrations, including Salesforce, and wealth-specific CRMs such as Redtail, and Wealthbox, enabling it to plug into existing infrastructure and integrate with the advisor technology stack.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Era and Divam as they build Zeplyn. Zeplyn brings the Wealth Management industry into the age of AI, enabling better outcomes for advisors, RIAs, wealth management firms and ultimately, investors," said Shwetank Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Leo Capital. "Zeplyn allows advisors to spend more time advising and elevating their client experience."

"Zeplyn is bringing AI into a real-world context and having a real-world impact," said Nilanjana Bhowmik, Converge Co-Founder and General Partner. "Unstructured data has long presented problems for the heavily regulated financial world, providing limited or time-consuming insights and posing potential compliance issues. But with Zeplyn, financial advisors can quickly extract accurate information while staying in compliance."

About Zeplyn

Built by former Google engineers, Zeplyn is an AI platform purpose-built for wealth management firms to streamline advisor workflows, cutting down manual work by more than 90%. Zeplyn is rebuilding wealth management from an AI-native perspective, automating time-consuming admin tasks and creating space for foundational work and relationship-building.

Co-Founders

Divam Jain and

Era Jain

met at Google, where they spent a decade building AI before leaving to start Zeplyn. Passionate about the potential of AI to transform workflows and empower professionals, Era and Divam realized that AI could benefit the relationship-driven and largely still manual Wealth Management industry.

Zeplyn's flagship product, Zeplyn Meeting Assistant, streamlines the time-consuming admin tasks of meeting preparation, note-taking, client follow-ups, managing tasks/workflows, and updating CRMs. With Zeplyn, advisors save 10-12 hours per week and invest time where they earn the highest return: building client relationships.

SOURCE Deep Insights Ai Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED