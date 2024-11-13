STUDIO BABELSBERG APPOINTS JOERG BACHMAIER AS NEW CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POTSDAM-BABELSBERG, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio

Babelsberg AG, part of the Cinespace Studios of production facilities, announces the appointment of Joerg Bachmaier to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective November 18, 2024.

He joins the company's Management Board, succeeding Andy Weltman, who has overseen the integration of Studio Babelsberg into the global Cinespace Group since 2022 as CEO.

Joerg Bachmaier has over 20 years of experience leading global studio and content growth initiatives across and television and driving large-scale projects, strategic partnerships, and innovations in both traditional and virtual production. He has held executive roles in the US at Warner Bros. Entertainment and Endemol, BBC Studios in London, and ZDF Studios in Germany, developing global franchises, managing high-profile IP, co-productions, and delivering innovative cross-platform storytelling through a blend of creative vision and operational leadership across North America, EMEA and LATAM. Born and raised in Germany, Joerg earned his J.D. at the University of Heidelberg, School of Law.

Ashley Rice, Board of Directors Studio Babelsberg AG, and President & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios:

"Joerg Bachmaier is poised to take Studio Babelsberg to new heights.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we work to ensure Germany's competitiveness as a production location, invigorate the industry, and open a new chapter in German film and television production. We also extend our gratitude to Andy Weltman, who did an excellent job of managing the company during the transformation phase of the integration."

Joerg Bachmaier:

"It is a privilege to lead such an iconic studio known for its outstanding quality and excellent reputation in the global film and television industry. Studio Babelsberg's legacy of creativity and innovation draws me back to my home country from Hollywood, and I am very much looking forward to supporting Germany's vibrant creative and production industry, as well as international filmmakers and producers with their projects."

Eoin Egan, Board of Directors, Studio Babelsberg AG, and Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios:

"The appointment of Joerg Bachmaier reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and dedication to pushing the boundaries of production. With a dynamic leader at the helm Studio Babelsberg is perfectly positioned to achieve new milestones and solidify its position as the leading studio in Europe."

About Studio Babelsberg and Cinespace Studios:

Founded in 1912, Studio Babelsberg is the oldest large-scale studio complex in the world and the cradle of German film. Today, Studio Babelsberg is one of Europe's leading locations for the production of films and television productions in Europe. With 21 state-of-the-art sound stages, various backlots and exterior sets on a 42-acre lot, Europe's largest prop shop, first-class set construction department, unique production service and internationally experienced crews, the studio offers ideal conditions for any production need.

Since 2022 Studio Babelsberg has been part of Cinespace Studios, a best-in-class global platform of production facilities, headquartered in Chicago, that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform has become one of the largest sound stage operators globally, with 109 active stages across Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Wilmington, and Germany.

Cinespace is home to productions that include Lionsgate's The Hunger Games:

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and John Wick:

Chapter 4, HULU/FX's Golden Globe-awarded The Bear, Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise, Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming adaption of Frankenstein for Netflix and Academy Award Winner The Shape of Water, UCP's Chucky, MGM TV/Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Netflix's Stranger Things, Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3 and Amazon Studios' The Summer I Turned Pretty.

CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote, and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. For more information, visit

and Studio Babelsberg AG .

SOURCE Cinespace Studios

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED