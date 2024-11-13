Taylor Morrison Announces Grand Opening Of Coopers Meadow Community In Jacksonville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Experience Southern charm and coastal beauty at new Jacksonville community



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison is announcing the grand opening of its new community, Coopers Meadow , which brings 120 single-family homes to the Jacksonville area.



"We're thrilled to grow Taylor Morrison's footprint in Duval County with the opening of Coopers Meadow," said Taylor Morrison Jacksonville Division President Rick Carruthers. "This new community has done an incredible job of preserving the natural surrounding landscape, giving residents a beautiful and peaceful place to call home just outside of all that downtown Jacksonville has to enjoy."



Selling from the low $300s, homes range from 1,500-2,116 sq. ft. with 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2-car-garage. Many of the homes also offer desirable corner locations, waterfront settings and options for a backyard preserve view.

Coopers Meadow is a rare oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of nearby downtown Jacksonville just 12 miles away. Conveniently located approximately 4 miles from Interstate 295, and close to Jones Road and Garden Street, Coopers Meadow provides easy access to major employers, military bases, industrial hubs, recreation and entertainment.

Coopers Meadow presents a beautiful natural environment with wetlands and water features dotted throughout the community. Planned amenities include over 7.5 acres of walkable recreation space, a dog park, and a National Wildlife Federation Certified monarch butterfly garden and Nature Play SpaceTM in lieu of a traditional playground, favoring natural materials for residents, especially children, to unleash their creativity and connect with the environment.

For more information and sales details, please visit taylormorrison .



About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Sustainability and Belonging Report .



For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit .

