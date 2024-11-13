Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named One Of Newsweek's America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hyundai's first three-row all-electric SUV earns advanced recognition for impact, importance, and brand significance Teaser content for IONIQ 9 unveiled ahead of November world premiere

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's first three-row, all-electric SUV, the IONIQ 9, has been recognized as among America's Most Anticipated New 2025 by Newsweek, further strengthening the brand's position as an innovation and market leader. Newsweek Auto editors chose this year's winners based on their anticipated industry impact, importance to the market, brand relevance, and cool factor. The award program highlights new-to-market vehicles.

The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 9 Teaser Image

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025. This award is an appreciated early validation of our vision for the IONIQ 9-to redefine what a three-row electric SUV can be," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The team has worked hard to develop a bold, head-turning design that is a true no-compromise EV, delivering unmatched style, and the space and versatility families expect."

The hotly anticipated IONIQ 9 showcases Hyundai's dedication to electrification and advanced design, combining Hyundai's signature Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with an unmistakable 'Aerosthetic' design that simultaneously maximizes interior space and efficiency.

Even in teaser images, the

IONIQ 9

reveals a striking design including profile character lines that reference traditional Korean Hanbok garments, signature Parametric Pixel lighting, and dynamic multi-spoke wheels that capture the model's sophisticated spirit.

This is the inaugural year of Newsweek Autos' Most Anticipated New Vehicles awards. The program features a diverse group of new-to-market, redesigned, and powertrain-updated vehicles, including a mix of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models.

Hyundai will continue to release teaser content for the IONIQ 9, building excitement for the official world premiere later in November. More details will follow as Hyundai unveils the IONIQ 9, a vehicle that promises to redefine three-row electric SUVs.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .



