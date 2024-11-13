ISON Launches €150M Tokenized Real Estate Investment In Norway With Reltime AI And Blockchain Technology

OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Reltime, a leader in Web3 and blockchain technology, is partnering with Norwegian Holding Limited's ISON project to bring a groundbreaking €150 million initiative to life. This collaboration will tokenize four major projects, allowing people worldwide to invest in high-value real estate easily. First is the Oslofjord Project.

Bringing Real Estate into the Digital Age with Tokenization

Through Reltime's Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Platform, investors can purchase digital tokens representing shares in these significant properties across Norway. This tokenisation model removes traditional barriers to property ownership, offering an innovative way to buy, sell, and manage real estate shares. By leveraging blockchain, tokenisation ensures transparency, security, and flexibility for all investors.

Phased Ownership: Starting with Construction, Transition to Real Estate Holdings

This project uniquely enables investors to participate in the construction phase, gaining early access to the projects' value from the outset. Upon project completion, investors can continue to buy, sell, or hold their fractional property shares, creating a flexible investment model that aligns with their individual goals. This two-stage approach makes real estate investment more accessible and adaptable.

Key Benefits of the Tokenized Real Estate Platform



Global Access: International investors can seamlessly trade and own shares in Norwegian real estate without the barriers of traditional processes.

Daily Rental Income: Token holders earn rental income once properties are operational, providing steady passive income.

Liquidity and Appreciation: Property tokens are tradable on a global marketplace, allowing investors to liquidate or hold them as their values appreciate.

Community-Driven Governance: Investors have a say in key property decisions through voting rights associated with their tokens. Professional Management: Professionals manage Each property, offering a hassle-free investment experience.

A New Era for Global Real Estate Investment

Global Real Estate Meets Web3 Innovation

This collaboration brings Reltime's state-of-the-art Web3 infrastructure to the forefront of real estate investment, setting the stage for a global expansion. The 30+ properties in the Oslo Fjord region will be the beginning of a larger initiative to tokenise and offer frictionless ownership for high-value real estate assets worldwide.

"This partnership represents a new era for real estate investment, enabling people from all walks of life to participate in property ownership in ways never before possible," said Marlene Julo, CEO of Reltime . "Our Real-World Asset platform will unlock unparalleled access to the lucrative Oslo Fjord property market, democratising real estate investment on a global scale. By making high-value assets accessible through tokenisation, we are helping our customers to open doors to a broader, more inclusive investment community globally."

Anders Dybvik, CEO of Norwegian Holdings Ltd.,

echoed this vision, focusing on the company's dedication to sustainable and premium developments across the globe. "We're excited to adopt tokenisation as a means of making property ownership more accessible and liquid, which enhances the appeal and reach of our high-value properties; with the initial project valued at over $150 million, this collaboration marks a significant step in making premium assets more attainable and flexible for investors worldwide. Both companies are optimistic about the potential for tokenised asset expansion into other prime locations, setting the stage for a truly global platform for real-world asset ownership."

A Vision for the Future of Property Investment

With over 3 million users benefiting from Reltime's blockchain technology, this collaboration with the UK client will extend the platform's reach even further. The goal is to build a truly global marketplace where anyone can invest in prime real estate, regardless of location or financial standing.

Reltime's platform, soon available at , will make it easy for investors to access real estate markets and manage their portfolios from anywhere in the world. It uses the latest advancements in Web3, AI, and blockchain technology.

About

Reltime

Reltime is at the forefront of the financial and digital services industry with its cutting-edge Web3 platform. The company has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain, which boasts zero transaction and gas fees. Reltime's award-winning platform offers various applications, including non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens for financial, telecom, retail, technology and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, Reltime provides robust customer administration features such as eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. Reltime is driving the next generation of digitisation in supply chain management, tokenisation, asset ownership, and global trade by integrating decentralised identity.

For more information about Reltime AS, visit

(Norwegian Holding Limited) is a leading real-world asset development and investment firm, managing premium properties in prime locations worldwide. Their expertise encompasses both commercial and residential projects, with a commitment to sustainable, high-value developments. The ISON project is owned by Norwegian Holdings Limited (UK), with a total real estate portfolio valued at over $150 million.

Ison

