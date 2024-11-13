Confidential Computing Market Set To Expand At A Staggering 63.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 417.18 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising prevalence of cybersecurity threats and growing concerns about data privacy are driving growth.

Nov. 13, 2024

The global confidential computing market size was USD 5.11 billion in 2023, estimated at USD 8.33 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 417.18 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 63.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

What is Confidential Computing?

Cloud computing technology that can isolate data inside a protected central processing unit, or CPU, while it is being processed is known as confidential computing. The data the CPU processes and the techniques it uses to do so are both part of its environment. Only programming code that has been specifically authorized to grant privileged access can access this. Otherwise, the CPU's resources are undetectable and undiscovered by any software or individual, including the cloud provider.

Key Takeaways from Report:



The market is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 63.1%.

The market for confidential computing is expanding due to the end-use industries' growing need for efficient data protection solutions.

The confidential computing market analysis is primarily based on the component, deployment, enterprise, application, end use, and region.

Based on components, the software category dominated the market in 2023. In 2023, North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Confidential Computing Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:



Growing Prevalence of Cybersecurity Threats: The confidential computing market size is expanding due to the end-use industries' growing need for efficient data protection solutions. Sensitive information and vital infrastructures are at serious risk due to the increasing advance and frequency of digitalization and cyberattacks. These issues are resolved by confidential computing, which offers strong security features that safeguard data even during processing. Increasing Concerns about Data Privacy: The market for confidential computing is growing significantly due to the increasing data privacy concerns. The need for confidential computing, a technology that uses hardware-based TEE to protect data while it is being processed, is being driven by this increased awareness.

Trends and Opportunities



Importance of Protecting Data: Confidential computing is becoming more and more popular as companies and sectors realize how crucial it is to safeguard private information while it is being processed. Also, to protect the data assets and obtain a competitive advantage, businesses from a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, technology, and retail, are investing in confidential computing, which suggests that the confidential computing market demand is expanding. Innovations and Advancements: Key players in the technology sector are developing and expanding platforms for confidential computing as businesses work to protect their sensitive data, which is driving market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

With businesses concentrating on incorporating private computing into larger cloud and enterprise solutions, innovation is a key factor driving competition. Additionally, the market is seeing a rise in partnerships between cybersecurity companies and technology providers to offer all-inclusive data protection solutions.

Major players operating in the confidential computing market are:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Anjuna Security Inc.

Arm Limited

Fortanix

Google

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Profian DECENTRIQ

Regional Insights:



North America: The rapid adoption of cloud computing in North America has established new security challenges, specifically concerning data privacy and control in cloud environments. Furthermore, the North American market is further strengthened by the presence of large corporations such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Intel providing their services. Asia Pacific: Rapid technological advancements and growing data security concerns throughout the region are expected to drive Asia Pacific confidential computing market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Confidential Computing Market Segmentation:

By Component Outlook:



Hardware

Software Service

By Deployment Outlook:



On premise Cloud

By Enterprise Type Outlook:



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Application Outlook:



Privacy & Security

Blockchain

Multi-party Computing

IoT & Edge

Personal Computing Devices Other Applications

By End Use Outlook:



BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

The global confidential computing market size is expected to reach USD 417.18 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 63.1% during the forecast period

