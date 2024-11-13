Climate Adaptation Market Set To Grow With 10.0% CAGR, Reaching USD 49.24 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing impact of climate change and technological advancements are boosting the climate adaptation market. New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook: The global climate adaptation market size is projected to grow from USD 20.85 billion in 2023 to USD 49.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Market Overview: Climate adaptation entails foreseeing the negative consequences of climate change and acting appropriately to stop or lessen the harm they may bring or grabbing any possibilities that may arise. Large-scale infrastructure modifications, such as erecting sea level rise defenses, and behavioral changes, like people limiting their exposure to extreme heat and keeping an eye on their neighbors and family members who are at risk, are examples of adaptation strategies. In essence, adaptation can be known as the procedure of adjusting to the current and future consequences of climate change. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Key Insights from Report:

The market for climate adaptation is significantly shaped by government plans and regulations, especially when it comes to addressing urgent environmental issues and rising carbon emissions.

The climate adaptation market segmentation is mainly based on the type, end user, and region.

Based on the type segment, the early climate warning and environmental monitoring sector is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Climate Adaptation Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2023 USD 20.85 billion Market Size Value in 2024 USD 22.90 billion Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 49.24 billion CAGR 10.0% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Market's Growth Drivers:



Increasing Climate Change: Vigorous adaptation measures are required due to the rise in the frequency of extreme weather events, including floods, hurricanes, and heatwaves. Communities, businesses, and governments are investing in solutions to lessen the harm and increase resistance to these occurrences. This growing requirement for adaptive measures contributes to the climate adaptation market growth.

Policies and Regulations: The demand for solutions in the climate adaptation market is driven by organizations and governments implementing a comprehensive program to raise awareness and improve understanding of the impacts of climate change in order to comply with new regulations. Technological Advancements: The market is expanding because of technological advancements, such as improved weather forecasting systems, digital technologies that monitor climate solutions, upgraded materials for resilient structures, and renewable energy sources. These technologies assist in reducing and adapting to the results of climate change more effectively.

List of Climate Adaptation Market Key Players



AccuWeather, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

BARANI DESIGN Technologies s. r. o.

Carbon Clean

Climate Adaption

Drax Group plc

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

IBM

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

OnSolve

SLB The Nielsen Company

Geographical Analysis:

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest climate adaptation market share. The market was strengthened by the existence of prominent companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, and IBM, which are offering innovative solutions in this sector.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of climate change, India's climate adaptation industry maintained a sizable market share in 2023. Moreover, because of developments in climate adaptation technologies such as data analytics, robust infrastructure, and early warning systems, Japan's climate adaptation market size is anticipated to maintain its consistent growth for the projected period.







Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:



Nature-Based

Technology-based

Enhanced Natural Process Early Climate Warning & Environment Monitoring

By End User Outlook:



Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Government Agencies

Academia and Research institutions Others

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

