Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program
Date
11/13/2024 6:01:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
| Date
| Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
| Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
| Total daily transaction value (NOK)
| 06/11/2024
| 200 000
| 69.32
| 13 864 720
| 07/11/2024
| 7 211
| 69.86
| 503 744
| 08/11/2024
| 250 000
| 69.62
| 17 406 075
| 11/11/2024
| 350 000
| 68.26
| 23 890 125
| 12/11/2024
| 650 000
| 65.85
| 42 805 035
| Previous Transactions
| 7 432 695
|
|
| Accumulated to date
| 8 889 906
| 66.28
| 589 255 450
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 22 972 411 shares, corresponding to 1.14% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on .
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
...
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
121124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108880851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.