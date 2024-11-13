S&P Affirmed SATO’S Credit Rating Of BBB With Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SATO Corporation, release 13 November 2024 at 1:00 pm

On 13 November S&P Global Ratings affirmed SATO Corporation's BBB credit rating with stable outlook.

For more information, please contact:

SATO Corporation, Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226, ...

DISTRUBUTION: Euronext Dublin, main media,

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns more than 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.