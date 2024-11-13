Lanzatech To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:



Baird's Global Industrial in Chicago, November 14, 2024 Janney's Clean Symposium in New Orleans, December 4 - 5, 2024

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit .

