Lanzatech To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events
Date
11/13/2024 6:01:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:
Baird's Global Industrial conference in Chicago, November 14, 2024 Janney's Clean energy investment Symposium in New Orleans, December 4 - 5, 2024
LanzaTech's latest investor materials are available at .
About LanzaTech
LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Kate Walsh
VP, Investor Relations & Tax
...
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108880836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.