This analysis covers materials for facades in residential and non-residential buildings and in different regions worldwide. Materials covered include renders, clay-based materials, ceramics, terracotta, fiber cement, natural materials (wood, stone, and metals), polymer-based materials, synthetics and plastic composites, laminates, architectural glass, and other materials.

New building activity is calculated for both the residential and non-residential segments in all regions for 2023 and 2030. In both points in time, the share of each material is estimated based on innovation, sustainability, income level, and fire regulation-based factors.

In broad terms, cities worldwide are converging, particularly in the non-residential segment, with high rises becoming more similar to each other. The residential segment is more diverse, in terms of both facade materials and structural materials. Nevertheless, glass and minimalism, led by North American and European use cases, are strong almost everywhere and gaining market share.

High rises and big commercial building architecture are globalized, driving demand for glass as a main facade material.

Diversity in materials is higher as buildings get smaller, but curtain walls seem to be gaining market in the residential segment. This growing penetration might be driven by improvements in the performance of curtain walls and aesthetic trends among architects, investors, and end customers.

Globally, in the residential segment, when comparing the market share of materials between 2023 and the forecast for 2030, bricks, renders, fiber cement, and vinyl appear to be reducing their share, while glass, laminates, and natural materials show positive numbers.

Stone and wood are getting strong competition from materials that mimic their looks (e.g., a faux stone made with autoclaved aerated concrete [AAC] or a metal sheet that looks like wood) and with the advantages of ease of installation, low maintenance, lighter weight, and durability that some of the mentioned materials do not possess.

Scope of Analysis

Key Characteristics of Facade Materials



The facade materials market comprises all the materials on the exterior of a building. As such, they must present certain characteristics, including durability, water and fire-proofing, and visual appeal.

Facade materials include different types of renders that can be applied directly on the substrate, brick tiles, fiber cement planks (or tiles), vinyl boards, and steel plates, among others.

Glass is included here as a facade material because of its increasing presence in the market, where it is being regularly used as windows and as a replacement to entire wall surfaces.

Materials have been quantified in terms of surface area (square meters).

Revenue and volume were calculated at manufacturers' door.

From an end-consumer price perspective, many of these materials do not only include the material but support systems (e.g., a rainscreen system), other materials (e.g., insulation, if required), any engineering and design services, shipping, labor, and any intermediations fees. Paints, primers, and barriers of any kind are not included in the scope of this study.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Facade Materials Market

Transformative Megatrends



Sustainability is significantly influencing the built environment, with a heightened focus on carbon emissions throughout a building's lifecycle.

This trend particularly affects facade materials, intensifying the scrutiny on the carbon intensity associated with their manufacturing processes.

Sustainability regulations aimed at reducing carbon intensity are particularly stringent in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), especially in countries like New Zealand, Canada, and various European nations. Conversely, some regions are not experiencing the same level of regulatory pressure, allowing for a temporary market presence of facade materials that are more carbon-intensive.

Competitive Intensity



Builders, contractors, and architects have a plethora of facade material options available, with decisions influenced by multiple factors including budget, aesthetics, regulatory requirements, carbon footprint, workforce availability, workability, and maintenance needs.

The market is characterized by intense competition, with thousands of companies vying for market share.

The multitude of influencing factors compels companies to enhance every aspect of their products to boost market appeal.

This competitive landscape fosters innovation, leading to the development of new products that amalgamate the best features of existing materials. Producers of materials and raw materials must remain vigilant about innovations introduced by competitors.

Geopolitical Chaos



Many sought-after facade materials, such as renders and brick tiles, are primarily sourced from local raw materials.

However, certain additives, tints, and specialty chemicals are supplied by a limited number of global companies, making the supply chain vulnerable to geopolitical tensions.

Ongoing conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and unrest in the Middle East, pose risks to these supply chains.

In response to these escalating risks, major global economies, including the United States and Europe, are increasingly reshoring or near-shoring critical manufacturing operations. Manufacturers must prepare for potential disruptions from suppliers and adopt strategies to diversify their supply chains to mitigate risks.

Segmentation



Facade Materials

Rendering

Cladding and Siding Materials



Ceramics, Bricks, and Other Clay-based



Vinyl and Plastic-based Composites



Fiber Cement



Laminates



Natural Materials (wood, stone, metal) Architectural Glass

Competitive Environment



Number of Competitors: Approximately 1,000, ranging from multinational corporate groups to local small businesses

Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, aesthetics, and sustainability attributes

Key End-user Industry Verticals: The building industry

Leading Competitors: Saint-Gobain (through its diverse brand portfolio), Sika, Saipem, STO, Holcim, Fundermax, and Etex, among others according to the material

Other Notable Competitors: Fundermax, Dryvit, Moeding, and Alucobond, among others according to the material

Distribution Structure: Wholesalers, retailers, and direct sales Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: In 2021, Holcim acquired Firestone Building Products (roofing materials and metallic wall systems), and in 2022, Saint-Gobain acquired Kaycan (vinyl siding)

Key Companies: Facade Materials



Render: Weber (Saint-Gobain), Sika, Holcim, STO (uninsulated render systems), Mapei, Dryvit, Parex, and Fosroc (repair mortars)

Ceramics, bricks, and other clay-based: STO (with ventilated facades), Moeding (ceramics and brick tiles), Wienerberger, Kingspan, Agro-Buchtal (ceramics), and NBK (Hunter Douglas) (terracotta)

Fiber cement: Etex, SVK, Swisspearl, Clark Pacific, and Rieder (glass fiber-reinforced concrete, for implementation in ventilated facade)

Wood-based (natural + EW + TMW): Moso (bamboo), Kebony (modified wood), and Nakamoto Forestry (burned wood cladding)

Stone: Franken Schotter (stone facade panels) and Terracore (stone veneers and ceramic rainscreens)

Metal: Pad-Clad (Carlisle Group), Ruuki (steel cladding), Zintek (zinc rolled), and Geoclad (Hunter Douglas)

Vinyl and plastic-based composites: Vinyl siding: Certainteed/Kaycan, Versatex (vinyl siding), Alside (vinyl siding), Westlake Royal Building Products (vinyl siding), Georgia Pacific (vinyl siding), and SVK (vinyl siding) WPC: Trex, Unifloor, and Terafest

Laminates: HPL: Fundermax and Trespa

Metal composite panels: Alumax, Alucom bond, and Quadrolad (Hunter Douglas) (aluminum + aluminum honeycomb)

Others (including fabrics and adobe): Acrylic fabrics for tensile architecture: Texscreen (Hunter Douglas) and Serge Ferrari Architectural glass: Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, and Guardian



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in Facade Materials



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Materials for Facades Market

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Facade Materials Market



Highlights

Scope of Analysis

About Facade Systems

Definitions

Segmentation

The Composition of Facade Materials

Key Companies: Facade Materials

Key Companies: Raw Materials Providers Distribution Channels

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A) - Facade Materials



Competitive Environment Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Facade Materials



Growth Metrics

Facade Materials as Part of Larger Systems

Guidelines for Facade Design

Factors Affecting Facade Materials Penetration

Value versus Volume per Facade Product

Innovation by Material: Exterior Renders*

Innovation by Material: Ceramics, Bricks, and Other Clay-based Materials

Innovation by Material: Fiber Cement

Innovation by Material: Natural Material (Wood, Stone, and Metals)

Innovation by Material: Vinyl and Plastics-based Composites

Innovation by Material: Laminates

Innovation by Material: Architectural Glass

Innovation by Material: Other Materials

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Forecast Considerations (Introduction to the Section)

Forecast Considerations: Dynamics of the Construction Industry

Forecast Considerations: Income Levels

Forecast Considerations: Trends in Fire-related Regulations

Forecast Considerations: Trends in Sustainability-led Regulations

Forecast Considerations: Innovation

Forecast Considerations: Share of New Builds by 2030

Forecast Considerations: Prices

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Material

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume by Region: Segment and Material

Volume Forecast by Region: Segment and Material

Percent Volume by Region: Segment and Material

Percent Volume Forecast by Region: Segment and Material

Revenue Forecast by Region and Material

Share of ew Builds: Difference by Region, Segment, and Material between 2023 and 2030 Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in Facade Materials



Growth Opportunity 1: Research on Materials for Dynamic Facades

Growth Opportunity 2: Metallic Claddings

Growth Opportunity 3: Architectural Glass

Growth Opportunity 4: Make It Light, Make It Fast, Make It Simple

Growth Opportunity 5: Modular Facades Growth Opportunity 6: Facade Maintenance as a Way into Retrofitting

Best Practices Recognition in Facade Materials

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities



Agro-Buchtal

Alside

Alucom bond

Alumax

Certainteed/Kaycan

Clark Pacific

Dryvit

Etex

Fosroc

Franken Schotter

Fundermax

Geoclad (Hunter Douglas)

Georgia Pacific

Guardian

Holcim

Kebony

Kingspan

Mapei

Moeding

Moso

Nakamoto Forestry

NBK (Hunter Douglas)

Pad-Clad

Parex

Pilkington

Quadrolad

Rieder

Ruuki

Saint-Gobain

Serge Ferrari

Sika

STO

SVK

Swisspearl

Terafest

Terracore

Texscreen

Trespa

Trex

Unifloor

Versatex

Weber (Saint-Gobain)

Westlake Royal Building Products

Wienerberger, Zintek



